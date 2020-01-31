Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February

Around The World In 80 Days
The Sandlot (Returning Title)
Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)
February 2
Descendants 3
February 5
Toy Story 4
February 7
Diary of a Future President – Episode 104 “The National Mall”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 114 “Toy Story: Toy Bins”
Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 114 “Dynamic Danielle”
One Day at Disney – Episode 110 “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
February 9
Old Dogs
February 14
Diary of a Future President – Episode 105 “Whistleblower”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 201 “Marching Down the Aisle”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 115 “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”
Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 115 “Roving Robbie”
One Day at Disney – Episode 111 “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”
February 16
Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
February 20
Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
February 21
Diary of a Future President – Episode 106 “Habaes Corpus”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 2020 “Alaska to Marry Me”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 116 “Artistocats: Headbands”
Marvel’s Hero Project – episode 116 “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”
One Day at Disney – Episode 112 “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 701 “The Bad Batch”