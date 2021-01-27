From Market Watch

Amazon Prime Video has a pair of original movies, a handful of new series, and a slew of Valentine’s Day-themed movies on tap for February.

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek star in the love story “Bliss” (Feb. 5), which finds them questioning whether their reality is actually a computer simulation, while Kyle Allen and Kathryn Newton star in the teen rom-com “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (Feb. 12) as a couple caught in a time loop trying to accomplish a perfect day.