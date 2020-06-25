July is just around the corner, and Amazon Prime has a ton of new movies, shows, original series and more coming to you.

Here’s the entire list for July 2020:

July 1

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series:

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

*Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 6

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

The Tourist (2010)

July 10

First Cow (2020)

July 11

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

*Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24

*Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 27

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 4