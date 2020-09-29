Here’s what you can look forward to in October 2020.
October 1
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
- 90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
- All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
- Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
- Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
- Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
- Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
- Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
- Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
- Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
- Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
- Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
- Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
- My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
- Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
- Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
- The Flay List: Complete Season 1
- Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
- 31 (2016)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- Across The Line (2015)
- After Life (2010)
- Anti-Trust (2001)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade 2 (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blood Ties (2014)
- Blue City (1986)
- The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
- The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
- The Executioners (2018)
- The Express (2008)
- The Eye (2008)
- Fallen (1998)
- Girls Against Boys (2013)
- Good Hair (2009)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part Ii (2007)
- House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)
- The Hurt Locker (2009)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
- Interview With the Vampire (1994)
- Joe (2014)
- Judy & Punch (2019)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- Killers (2010)
- Lady in a Cage (1964)
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
- Martyrs (2016)
- Mud (2013)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
- The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
- The Quiet Ones (2014)
- Raging Bull (1980)
- The Sandman (2018)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Sk8 Dawg (2018)
- The Skull (1965)
- Snakes On A Plane (2006)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Species (1995)
- Superbad (2007)
- Thanks for Sharing (2013)
- Tooth Fairy (2008)
- Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
- Vampire (2011)
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)
October 2
- Monsterland: Complete Season 1
- Connecting: Series Premiere
October 3
- Ma Ma (2015)
October 4
- Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
October 5
- Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)
October 7
- Books of Blood: Film Premiere
- Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
- Next: Series Premiere
October 8
- Scream 4 (2011)
October 9
- Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)
October 11
- Infamous (2020)
- Savage Youth (2018)
- Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
October 12
- The Swing Of Things (2020)
October 14
- The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
October 15
- The Purge: Complete Season 2
- Treadstone: Complete Season 1
- Bad Roomies (2015)
- High Strung (2016)
- It Came from the Desert (2017)
- Playing with Fire (2019)
- The Escort (2016)
October 16
- Helstrom: Complete Season 1
- The Painted Bird (2019)
October 17
- Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
- Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
- Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
October 18
- Friend Request (2016)
October 19
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
- Card Sharks: Series Premiere
- Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
October 20
- The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
- F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4
October 21
- Cyrano, My Love (2019)
October 22
- Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
- The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
October 23
- Bad Hair: Film Premiere
- Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
October 26
- Homeland: Complete Season 8
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
October 29
- American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
- Bad Therapy (2020)
Expiring Titles October 31
- 31 (2016)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Good Woman (2006)
- After Life (2010)
- An American Haunting (2006)
- An Eye for a Eye (1966)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Australia (2008)
- The Bellboy (1960)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- The Bounty (1984)
- The Brothers McMullen (1995)
- Bug (1975)
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
- Cinderfella (1960)
- The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- The Executioners (2018)
- Footloose (1984)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
- Girls Against Boys (2013)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- Gloria (2014)
- Hellraiser (1987)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part Ii (2007)
- Hot Rod (2007)
- The Impossible (2012)
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
- Life of Pi (2012)
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
- Margin Call (2011)
- Martyrs (2016)
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
- The Patsy (1964)
- The Pawnbroker (1964)
- Phase IV (1974)
- Psycho Granny (2019)
- The Quiet Ones (2014)
- Red (2010)
- The Sandman (2018)
- Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
- Sliver (1993)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Stuck On You (2003)
- The Tenant (1976)
- The Terminator (1984)
- Trapped Model (2019)
- Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Vampire (2011)
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)
- Walking Tall (1973)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)