Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2020

October 1

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
  • All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
  • Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
  • Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
  • Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
  • Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
  • Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
  • Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
  • Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
  • Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
  • Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
  • Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
  • Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
  • My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
  • My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
  • Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
  • Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
  • Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
  • The Flay List: Complete Season 1
  • Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
  • 31 (2016)
  • A Beautiful Mind (2001)
  • Across The Line (2015)
  • After Life (2010)
  • Anti-Trust (2001)
  • Blade (1998)
  • Blade 2 (2002)
  • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • Blood Ties (2014)
  • Blue City (1986)
  • The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
  • Deep Blue Sea (1999)
  • The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
  • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
  • Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
  • The Executioners (2018)
  • The Express (2008)
  • The Eye (2008)
  • Fallen (1998)
  • Girls Against Boys (2013)
  • Good Hair (2009)
  • Guess Who (2005)
  • Hostel (2006)
  • Hostel: Part Ii (2007)
  • House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)
  • The Hurt Locker (2009)
  • Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
  • Interview With the Vampire (1994)
  • Joe (2014)
  • Judy & Punch (2019)
  • Kicking & Screaming (2005)
  • Killers (2010)
  • Lady in a Cage (1964)
  • Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
  • Martyrs (2016)
  • Mud (2013)
  • Nurse 3D (2014)
  • The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
  • The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
  • The Quiet Ones (2014)
  • Raging Bull (1980)
  • The Sandman (2018)
  • Senorita Justice (2004)
  • Sk8 Dawg (2018)
  • The Skull (1965)
  • Snakes On A Plane (2006)
  • Spaceballs (1987)
  • Species (1995)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • Thanks for Sharing (2013)
  • Tooth Fairy (2008)
  • Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
  • Vampire (2011)
  • Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
  • When A Stranger Calls (2006)
  • William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
  • Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

October 2

  • Monsterland: Complete Season 1
  • Connecting: Series Premiere

October 3

  • Ma Ma (2015)

October 4

  • Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

October 5

  • Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

October 7

  • Books of Blood: Film Premiere
  • Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
  • Next: Series Premiere

October 8

  • Scream 4 (2011)

October 9

  • Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

October 11

  • Infamous (2020)
  • Savage Youth (2018)
  • Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

October 12

  • The Swing Of Things (2020)

October 14

  • The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

October 15

  • The Purge: Complete Season 2
  • Treadstone: Complete Season 1
  • Bad Roomies (2015)
  • High Strung (2016)
  • It Came from the Desert (2017)
  • Playing with Fire (2019)
  • The Escort (2016)

October 16

  • Helstrom: Complete Season 1
  • The Painted Bird (2019)

October 17

  • Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
  • Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
  • Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

October 18

  • Friend Request (2016)

October 19

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
  • Card Sharks: Series Premiere
  • Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
  • Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

October 20

  • The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
  • F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

October 21

  • Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 22

  • Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
  • The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

October 23

  • Bad Hair: Film Premiere
  • Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

October 26

  • Homeland: Complete Season 8
  • What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

October 29

  • American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
  • Bad Therapy (2020)

Expiring Titles October 31

  • 31 (2016)
  • 52 Pick-Up (1986)
  • A Good Woman (2006)
  • After Life (2010)
  • An American Haunting (2006)
  • An Eye for a Eye (1966)
  • Any Given Sunday (1999)
  • Australia (2008)
  • The Bellboy (1960)
  • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • The Bounty (1984)
  • The Brothers McMullen (1995)
  • Bug (1975)
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
  • Cinderfella (1960)
  • The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
  • Downhill Racer (1969)
  • The Executioners (2018)
  • Footloose (1984)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
  • Girls Against Boys (2013)
  • Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
  • Gloria (2014)
  • Hellraiser (1987)
  • Hostel (2006)
  • Hostel: Part Ii (2007)
  • Hot Rod (2007)
  • The Impossible (2012)
  • Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
  • Life of Pi (2012)
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
  • Margin Call (2011)
  • Martyrs (2016)
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
  • The Patsy (1964)
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)
  • Phase IV (1974)
  • Psycho Granny (2019)
  • The Quiet Ones (2014)
  • Red (2010)
  • The Sandman (2018)
  • Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • Spaceballs (1987)
  • Stuck On You (2003)
  • The Tenant (1976)
  • The Terminator (1984)
  • Trapped Model (2019)
  • Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
  • Twilight (2008)
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Vampire (2011)
  • Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)
  • Walking Tall (1973)
  • When A Stranger Calls (2006)
  • Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

