Penny Seater, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County and Greater Apopka released this statement regarding their response to the coronavirus.

Here at Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County and Greater Apopka, our top priority is always the safety of our staff, volunteers, supporters, homeowners, and home buyers. We are monitoring the situation and following expert guidelines as they exist today. Any staff member or volunteer who is sick is to stay home. Please practice healthy hygiene habits through frequent hand-washing, refraining from touching your face, limiting contact with crowds of more than 10 people, and make sure you are consistently sanitizing surfaces.

Sanford ReStore:

Our thrift store is limiting hours and days for shoppers. Beginning tomorrow, March 18th, we will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Volunteer opportunities will be limited to the outside patio from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. We are accepting donations that are dropped off outside the store only. Our donation ambassadors are not entering our donor’s homes and will pick up items that have been placed outside the house or inside the garage. All these changes will remain until further notice.

Construction sites:

We will limit the number of volunteers to 10 people per job site and our site supervisors will be taking necessary precautions by providing hand-washing stations for each volunteer to use. If you have any questions regarding volunteer opportunities during this time, please do not hesitate to contact our Volunteer Manager, Emalee Kimball at volunteer@habitat-sa.org.

Cancellations:

As a result of the official recommendations by the White House and CDC today, we have decided to cancel our March 25th Home Dedication in Juniper Bend for the four homes on 12th Street in Apopka. This cancellation will allow a more significant celebration with our homebuyers when the remaining homes on this street are completed. The Volunteer Appreciation Party scheduled for April 22nd has been canceled and our Women Build activities are canceled as well. Our staff that can work from home are doing so beginning tomorrow until April 2nd and we will keep you informed as we receive more details in the coming days and weeks.

Additionally, Please stay up-to-date with expert health advice regarding this matter by visiting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website regularly, stay safe, think of others, and we will be in touch in regards to upcoming changes. Thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time as we could not do what we do without each and every one of you!

“Coronavirus pandemic calls for a world where we care for each other.”

-CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, Jonathan Reckford

Sincerely,

Penny Seater, CEO

