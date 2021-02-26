By Hubert Dwight

The cleaning industry has expanded by leaps and bounds over the last decade, which has brought a volley of cleaning products and chemicals over the years. We have been spoiled with choices on the sheer number of products that are specialized for each task. The details that are taken care of by these products are incredible. Not only do the products clean the carpet thoroughly, but also take care of the fabric of the carpet. Specialized products help in the maintenance of both synthetic and natural rugs.

Here is a list of some of the awesome carpet cleaning products that have helped the cleaning fraternity achieve their goals:

CARPET PRESPRAY CHEMICALS

These are highly reactive carpet cleaning chemicals that are used for single pass carpet extraction cleaning methods. These are ideal for rugs and carpets that are delicate in nature. Because of them being safe, they can be used to clean wool carpets extensively. In addition to cleaning they improve the look and feel of the carpets. The ingredients in this cleaning chemical act fast and produce very little foam. Many pre-spray chemicals are ideal for cleaning stubborn stains especially that of soil from the carpets.

ENCAPSULATION CARPET CLEANING PRODUCTS

Encapsulation method is a carpet cleaning method in which encapsulation chemical is sprayed onto a carpet and then rubbed into it using suitable machines. The latest chemicals in this category are ultra concentrated and environment friendly. Their high concentration levels make them economical to use. Most of these chemicals are compatible to use with carpet shampoo machines. These are ideal for commercial carpets as large amounts of debris can be removed after dry vacuuming.

CARPET SPOTTING CHEMICALS

This is for those people who believe that every type of a carpet spill should be treated immediately. Debris or stains, when not taken care of in time, can ruin a carpet once and for all making it look old. Carpet spotters are a blessing for helping in treating restricted spills. They give users the chance to avoid unnecessary cleaning of the whole carpet. Spotters are usually acidic in nature assuming that spot stains are usually alkaline. This speeds up the stain removal process.

CARPET PROTECTING CHEMICALS

Carpet protecting chemicals are water-based chemicals that create a barrier between the dirt and the carpet. It is an invisible barrier that restricts stain penetration on a carpet surface. The repellency comes into action once the chemical dries and only goes up overtime.

Carpet protecting chemicals should be ideally applied on carpets that have high traffic area and on carpets that are most expensive depending on the chemicals harshness.

CARPET RINSE AND CLEANING CHEMICALS.

A good carpet cleaning chemical would always do its job perfectly both with a cheap carpet cleaning machine and an expensive one too. Rinsing and cleaning chemicals that are harsh on dirt, grime and stains but take care of the delicate fabric of a rug or a carpet are the go-to chemicals to clean carpets. Rinsing and cleaning chemicals should also be able to maintain the look and feel of any rug or carpet they are used on.

CARPET ANTI-MICROBIAL AND DEODORISER CHEMICALS.

Antimicrobial chemicals are essential in situations when carpets have been exposed to extreme, unhygienic accidents. Bacteria, viruses and yeast thrive in such conditions, in which case a thorough anti-microbial treatment of the carpets should be done. Specialized chemicals for the same are easily available in the market are very essential for a deep cleaning session.

With the availability of so many products for carpets in every task and situation, using the products can have tasks done easily and fast. Reading instructions about how to use them and when to use them is always a good idea. A compatible product with a carpet is always a blessing.