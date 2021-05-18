The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans will be hosted Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 12pm to 4pm

From RecruitMilitary

While many might think that military veterans ages 18-24 would be the prime job candidate for employers, the reality is that unemployment of this group is at an all-time high of 15%.

The challenge seems to be that job seekers of this age aren’t sure how their military skills can translate into long-term civilian careers. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to bring this talent pool back into the job market.

Ready to deploy hundreds of job openings, RecruitMilitary and DAV will host the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Tuesday, May 18th from 12pm to 4pm EST. This free virtual hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.

RecruitMilitary is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

According to their website, RecruitMilitary offers their services free of charge to veterans and their spouses to support them during their job search. They host the nation’s largest single-source veteran database, with over 1,000,000 members, and publish the nation’s second-largest veteran hiring publication, Search & Employ® magazine, copies distributed every two months and a digital version on our website as well as the VetTen digital newsletter. In addition, they will have produced more than 900 job fairs in over 66 cities.

Many of their employees are veterans or military spouses. The company is a recipient of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program’s Lee Anderson Small Business Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Award for going above and beyond “to honor the sacrifices our military families make in their service to our nation.”