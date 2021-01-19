By Allen Brown

Your roof is the most exposed part of the house, so it shouldn’t be surprising that it’s the one that gets worn-out quicker as well. No matter how durable the material is on your roof, it won’t be able to keep up with the natural elements, and you might find yourself wondering, what can you do when your roof just can’t take it anymore?

One of the worst problems you can have during the rainy season is a leaking roof. Leaks don’t just start appear out of nowhere. They are usually small problems that grow larger over time because people usually prefer to forget these things and worry about something else. If your roof is already worn-out, it’s more prone to getting those small leaks that, all too soon, will grow larger. Here are a few tips on how you can breathe new life into your worn-out roof.

Look For The Problems

Before you work on restoring your worn-out roof, it’s important to try and narrow down the problem first. If your roof is made up of shingles, it will be easier to spot the problem and fix it as well, considering the shingles can be easily replaced. Of course, the important question is, how does one spot the problems on a roof?

As per an expert from This Old House, one of the things you should look for is shingles that are lifted up, cracked, or missing. You should also look if the shingles already have discoloration and smooth textures as these indicate that the protective granules on the shingles are already gone. These call for a replacement.

Alternatively, you can head to your attic on a bright day with the lights off. You can easily find leaks when there are tiny rays of light passing through the attic ceiling. You can also “feel” if leaks have been occurring by checking out if the area in the attic is humid or damp. If it is, then that means some form of the liquid has been dripping from above.

Get It Changed!

Perhaps the best way to make sure that your house is free from leaks is by getting your roof replaced entirely. According to experts from roofrepairquote.com.au/roof-restoration/, it’s more practical and economical to have your roof replaced rather than pay for consistent repairs. That’s not considering the trouble you have to go through as well.

The shingles on a roof can last for as long as 30 years, but that lifespan isn’t always a guarantee. There are a lot of factors that affect a roof’s lifespan, such as the regular weather in your area. Keep in mind that roof replacements aren’t always necessary so check with your local roof repairmen on whether or not you need replacements before sealing the deal.

Cleaning The Roof

If your shingles are made of rock material, then you may have noticed some discoloration on the shingles. These dark stains aren’t just simply stains, but often algae that thrive off of the moisture on your roof. While they don’t exactly damage your roof, they aren’t pleasing to the eyes either, so you may want to have it removed.

If you don’t have a power washer, the best way to clean them is by using a solution of two parts water, one part bleach. Simply brush the solution on your roof tiles, and the algae will come clean off. It will be a while before the algae return, so you can keep your mind off of those nasty stains for a long time.

Don’t Work Alone!

Restoring, cleaning, and replacing your roof is not an easy task. It can be dangerous as one wrong step can send you falling down on the solid ground. It’s better to work alongside someone, especially if you aren’t used to doing this kind of thing.

Keep in mind that even the professionals work in groups. Don’t force yourself to work alone; ask a friend or someone from the family to help you out. Other than making your task easier, that extra helping hand will also be useful just in case something goes wrong and you need to call an ambulance.

The roof on top of your house is there to protect you from a variety of elements. You should do your part to protect it as well. Whether you choose to have it replaced or you want to have it restored, it’s important to make sure that the top of your house is always in top shape. Call your local roof experts should you feel that something’s already amiss.