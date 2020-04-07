From AdventHealth

In response to an overwhelming outpouring of support from businesses, community groups and individuals, AdventHealth has established a central hub for people who want to support health care employees on the front lines.

Today, the greatest opportunities for community support are:

Food for care teams

Care packages for caregivers who have been impacted by COVID-19

Lodging (hotel, vacation rentals, etc.) for on-call staff

Financial donations to support AdventHealth’s nationwide response and relief efforts. One-hundred percent of tax-deductible gifts will be used to help with emergency relief efforts. This fund will extend nationwide to help front-line teams who have been impacted by COVID-19 as they care for communities like yours.

Blankets to gift to patients

To learn more, visit the donation hub (administered by the AdventHealth Central Florida Foundation) at www.AdventHealth.com/COVID19Relief.

Those who want to donate specifically to AdventHealth’s efforts in Central Florida can email FoundationInfo@AdventHealth.com or call 407-303-8286.

AdventHealth is also launching a site for the community to leave a note of thanks or encouragement for the physicians, nurses and other clinicians on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic. Learn more at www.AdventHealth.com/SpreadThanks. Additionally, AdventHealth is asking the community to use #SpreadThanks to post a thank you note on social media platforms for caregivers to publicly see the outpouring of love and support from our community.

“We are humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support from our community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Collis, president of the AdventHealth Central Florida Foundation. “AdventHealth has benefited from the generosity of Central Floridians for 112 years and community support recently helped us build a state-of-the-art ICU that will be used to treat patients with most severe cases of COVID-19. We thank Central Florida for the kindness and outpouring of support during this challenging time.”