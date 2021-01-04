From the Orange County Newsroom

The community came together for the Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive , showcasing their kindness and generosity. More than 10,000 toys were collected for families in need, more than doubling the amount donated in 2019. Since its inception in 2011, more than 53,300 toys have been collected and distributed to families across Orange County.

In 2020, the Toy Drive was more important than ever. With many Orange County families affected by COVID-19, some needed a little extra support to make their holiday joyous and bright.

Due to COVID-19, additional precautions were taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety. For example, the donations were distributed to families in need through a drive-thru event. At the West Orange Neighborhood Center for Families, 70 cars drove up, met by Mayor Demings with a bag of toys, handpicked for each family.

“This is my favorite time of year because it is all about giving back,” said Mayor Demings. “Our community came together to give these gifts to families in need.”

Dozens of County employees not only helped sort toys, but also volunteered to assemble and deliver the donations to several Orange County youth and family agencies. For more information about the Toy Drive, visit ocfl.net/ToyDrive.