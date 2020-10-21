From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

During Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) seeks to bring awareness to this issue and reduce SIDS in our community because every baby deserves a first birthday.

SIDS is an unexplained death occurring during sleep of an otherwise healthy infant under 1 year of age. According to the National Healthy Start Association, one of the top five leading causes of infant mortality in the United States is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) / Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID).

Through its Baby Safe Sleep campaign, DOH-Orange encourages parents, caregivers, and medical professionals to remember their ABCs of Baby Safe Sleep – Babies sleeping A lone, on their B ack, and in a C rib. The campaign also offers actions that can help babies sleep safely and reduce the risk of sleep-related infant deaths.

Baby Safe Sleep practices include:

Use a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet

No bumper pads in the crib

No toys or blankets in the crib

Don’t overheat or overdress a baby

Parents can share their room with their baby, but never their bed

There are several other risk factors that can contribute to infant mortality including: late prenatal care, being overweight, smoking, substance abuse, poor nutrition, domestic violence, and pre-term labor.

DOH-Orange works collaboratively and tirelessly to ensure that every baby is able to celebrate its first birthday and beyond through programs such as Healthy Start Care Coordination, Nurse Family Partnership, and the Bellies, Babies and Beyond program. To learn more about DOH-Orange’s Healthy Start programs and the Baby Safe Sleep campaign, please call 407-858-1472.

The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @HealthyFla. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.