By Allen Brown

Golf is an underrated sport as some tend to believe that not much skill goes into it. However, any golfer knows how hard it can be to master this sport. Perfecting your shots can become even more challenging if you are a woman, as you have to be extra careful about your posture and the power you put behind your swings.

Whether you are new to golf or have been playing it since you were a toddler, improving your swings should always be at the forefront of your mind. Don’t worry though, if you keep missing, because after trying the following tips you will go from an amateur to a pro in no time!

Assess Your Skills

The first thing you should do to improve your swing is to know where you currently stand as a golfer. Generally speaking, there are 4 tiers of golfers: low handicap, mid-low handicap, high-mid handicap, and high handicap players. By taking a look at how often you miss your shots, you will be able to gauge your current skill level. Why is it important to know this? Because your level has a direct effect on the type of equipment you need in order to improve. For instance, low handicap golfers usually go for thin clubs. On the other hand, we recommend that you invest in a cavity-back or hybrid club if you are a high handicap player.

Work on Your Posture

Many variables go into perfecting your swing, but none are as important as your posture. It can be especially hard for women to get in the correct position when taking swings. According to the tips at TheLeftRough.com, you must keep your feet shoulder-width apart and make sure that your arms are hanging low, creating a K shape with your club. Avoid hunching your shoulders or twisting your wrists when swinging for the best results. To make sure that you do not lose your posture, take your time to adjust it before swinging.

Control Your Breathing

Some golfers recommend that players hold their breath when hitting the ball. However, this will just make your body tense up and affect your accuracy. In this regard, you can try different breathing techniques that might help you improve your swings. For beginners, we recommend the “deep breathing” technique. To start, take a deep breath and hold it for 4-5 seconds while you raise your club. When you lower the club to hit the ball, release the breath. You will notice that you can put more force behind your swings this way. So, if you believe that your swings lack power, give this method a go.

Grip the Club Properly

The way you hold your club has much bearing on how good your golf swings are. To grip the club properly, start with placing your non-dominant hand on the grip area, making sure not to cover the very top of the handle. Your thumb should be resting comfortably on the handle to support your swing. When you are sure that your non-dominant hand is placed perfectly, use your dominant one to grip the other side of the handle. You also need to use the fleshy part of your dominant hand, the area right under the thumb, to cover the thumb of your non-dominant hand. Finally, keep your grip on the club firm but not too firm to the point of squeezing it.

Visualize the Shot

To hit your shot every time, you must visualize a line between the ball and the hole. It may be tempting to move your head mid-swing to see how good your shot is, but we strongly advise you to resist this urge because it will negatively impact your posture, causing you to miss. Instead, keep your head hanging a bit low and don’t let the ball out of the line of your vision when you swing.

Practice

The easiest way to improve your swing is to keep practicing. If you are a member of a golf club, you should practice putting twice a week. On the other hand, you can purchase a small putting green and practice at home in case you cannot afford full membership. You may also look for a public golf course in your area. These courses are always free, albeit hard-to-find.

Improving your golf swing is not as hard as it seems. By getting the right equipment, correcting your posture, and practicing regularly, you will be able to enhance your skills in a matter of weeks. If you need some motivation, you can grab a friend or find golf enthusiasts in your area and head to the nearest course.