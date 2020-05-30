Riders will have the convenience of booking a trip without having to request multiple one-way trips with different drivers when running an errand or getting multiple things done

From Uber Newsroom

Uber announced yesterday its new ‘Hourly’ product, which is an alternative to on-demand, point-to-point trips that will provide riders added convenience with no need to re-book their ride. Riders will have the convenience of booking a trip without having to request multiple one-way trips with different drivers when running an errand or getting things done (e.g. heading to the pharmacy, grocery store, or medical appointment).

The product will launch at $50 an hour with a seven-hour booking maximum. Riders can expect the same health and safety requirements recently announced, such as required face coverings. The product will roll out in the following 12 cities: Atlanta, Chicago, D.C., Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tacoma, and Seattle, with other cities to be announced soon.

“Building on a global pilot, we’re launching Hourly to provide riders a more convenient way to get things done, and to provide an additional earnings opportunity for drivers as we move forward in this ‘new normal’. When you need to run errands, head to a doctor’s appointment, or grab groceries, Hourly fits around your schedule flexibly for those moments if and when you prefer extra time and added peace of mind,” said Niraj Patel, Director of Rider Operations at Uber.

Uber built this feature for those moments when one needs extra time getting things done, and so drivers can access meaningful earnings opportunity while “locking in” an upfront time frame for the service provided. Images of the new hourly booking experience may be accessed here, along with an easy “how it works” guide below.

How it works:

Enter initial destination (or first stop)

Rider cannot request trip to or from airports

Rider cannot request a trip to a location outside of the city service area

Enter multiple stops (not required, but optional)

Rider is able to add up to three intermediate stops (including the destination)

Rider can choose to change the stops at any point, including after the trip starts

Select Hourly

Rider can see Hourly in the vehicle view

Rider can see the $50 hourly rate at a glance and compare to other options

Confirm Hourly trip

Select expected hours

Rider must use the Tier Picker to select the expected hours (1 hr / $50, 2 hrs / $100)

The rates exclude tolls & surcharges, as described on the pre-request page

Rider will pay for the selected tier, even if trip actually takes less time (minimum rate)

There is a mileage limit for each hour booked at $50 (for example, in some cities the limit is 40 miles). Trips that run over the booked hour(s) will be charged to the rider at a per minute rate, and trips that travel farther than the mileage limit will be charged to the rider at a per mile rate. The rates are prorated based on $50. Match with driver, receive car details