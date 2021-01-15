From the St. Johns River Water Management District

The St. Johns River Water Management District will hold a webinar on January 28 to discuss flood risk reduction and emergency action plans for the Ocklawaha River and Upper St. Johns River federal flood control projects.

The webinar will share information about District levee systems that protect areas in Brevard, Indian River, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, and St. Lucie counties. All interested residents, property owners, and county emergency operations personnel are invited to participate.

WHAT: Webinar presentation of District work to reduce flood risks, its flood control structures, and emergency action plans

WHEN: January 28th from 6–8 p.m.

WHERE: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2522700099357425164

For the convenience of the public unable to attend virtually on January 28, the webinar will be recorded and available afterward on the District’s website, www.sjrwmd.com.

Learn more about the District’s flood control projects and operations at www.sjrwmd.com/localgovernments/flooding/#flood-controls.

District offers free continuing education credits to community association managers

New courses added to series

The St. Johns River Water Management District is offering three-course options for community association managers (CAM) to earn free continuing education credits. The District’s certified training course credits on water quality and water conservation best practices for communities meet the requirements for CAM licensure.

The District’s state-certified continuing education program offers community association managers training on a variety of water resource protection topics, including stormwater management, water-conserving landscapes, smart irrigation, and more.

A new one-hour virtual course in conservation easements has been added to the series, in which community association managers can learn why communities have conservation easements, homeowners’ association responsibilities, how to find out easement boundaries, and what activities are allowed by permit on easements.

Upcoming virtual training sessions are:

Jan. 13, Feb. 16, and March 9 — Understanding Your Role in Stormwater System Function

Jan. 21 and March 11 — Introduction to Efficient Landscape Irrigation

Jan. 28, Feb. 18, and March 18 — Introduction to Conservation Easements

Visit the District online at www.sjrwmd.com/education/cam-training/ for details and to register, or schedule a session for your association’s management office or homeowners’ association by contacting Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, District public communications coordinator, at jmitchell@sjrwmd.com or 904-730-6283.

The District was certified as a continuing education provider by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in December 2019. The District’s goals for the program are improved permit compliance, enhanced water conservation, a better understanding of District stormwater rules, and community relationship building.

Benefits of continuing education include professional development, money savings for the community, staying current on new permitting requirements and technologies, sharpening skills for better job or promotion opportunities, increasing understanding of Florida’s unique environment, personal improvement, and the enjoyment of learning. Also, continuing education is a requirement for maintaining licensure.

