From the St. Johns River Water Management District

Water conservation is at the heart of the St. Johns River Water Management District’s (SJRWMD) mission of protecting and ensuring the sustainability of Florida’s water supplies. The District’s Governing Board approved a proclamation that designates April 2021 as Water Conservation Month to heighten awareness about the importance of water conservation.

April has been formally recognized as Water Conservation Month in Florida for the past 21 years, as April is typically a dry month when water demands are higher due to springtime planting.

“Recognizing Water Conservation Month helps to encourage water users to take simple steps to conserve water,” said SJRWMD Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “Individually and collectively, we can make a difference. It starts with changing old habits and can be as easy as following watering restrictions, checking automatic sprinkler systems for leaks and replacing landscape materials with drought–tolerant plants.”

The District has provided funding for numerous projects designed to promote increased water conservation, including more efficient fixtures and irrigation systems, moisture sensors, smart irrigation controllers, and irrigation audits. Since 2014, the District has provided funding for 171 public water supply and agricultural conservation projects, saving approximately 20.2 million gallons per day.

Outdoor watering guidance

More than half of all residential water use is outdoors for lawn and landscape irrigation. Watering wisely year-round promotes healthier lawns and landscapes and can save thousands of gallons of water per month, as well as save homeowners money. Overwatering a lawn can promote weeds and insect pests, as well as weakened grass roots.

Following Districtwide lawn watering rules helps ensure the efficient use of water for landscape irrigation. The rules specify the days when residents and businesses may water. These days depend on whether the property has an odd or even numbered address.

The rules allow irrigation up to two days a week, before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., from March 14 to Nov. 6, 2021, and up to one day a week during the cooler months of Eastern Standard Time.

The District also promotes water conservation through our water supply planning, regulatory, and communication and outreach programs. In October 2020, the District launched the second year of its annual Water Less campaign that seeks to engage the public and stakeholder groups in activities that conserve water outdoors.

For more tips on saving water, visit the District’s water conservation web pages at www.sjrwmd.com/waterconservation/savingwater or visit the Water Less campaign website at WaterLessFlorida.com. Follow the water conservation conversation at #sjrwmd #waterconservation #savewater.

Simple steps can save water indoors and outdoors