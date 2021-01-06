From the St. Johns River Water Management District

The St. Johns River Water Management District has created interim parking and a new small gate at the entrance of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive to allow pedestrian and bicycle access to the recreational Loop Trail as Orange County upgrades its Magnolia Park amenities.

The temporary parking area is located on City of Apopka property to the immediate right of the Wildlife Drive entrance at 2850 Lust Road, Apopka. The District reminds drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to always share the road.

Construction of the new Magnolia Park Eco-tourism Center has resulted in the temporary closure of one of several access points to the Loop Trail. Information about the construction can be found here.

Other entrances to the Lake Apopka North Shore are:

Green Mountain Scenic Overlook and Trailhead, 20700 County Road 455, Minneola

North Shore Trailhead at 24600 County Road 448A, Mount Dora

Clay Island Trailhead, 22526 Carolyn Lane, Astatula

The Lake Apopka North Shore levee system not only serves as a separator between Lake Apopka and the North Shore but is also part of the recreational Loop Trail. Following the lake’s edge through the property, the Loop Trail covers more than 20 miles and provides hiking and biking opportunities.

The District recently began construction on its Lake Apopka Duda Property Water Storage Improvement Project, which involves raising internal levee heights and constructing hydraulic improvements, such as sumps, culverts, and slide gates. The project will allow additional water to be stored on the property, which will reduce pumped discharges and nutrient loads to Lake Apopka.

During project construction, portions of the Loop Trail on Marsh Rabbit and North-South roads will be closed to public access intermittently as needed Monday–Saturday through July. Detours will be posted.

To learn more about water quality improvement projects at Lake Apopka, visit www.sjrwmd.com/projects/#lake-apopka.

