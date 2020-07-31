From the St. Johns River Water Management District

As Florida prepares for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias, the St. Johns River Water Management District reminds northeast and east-central Floridians to bookmark its storm webpages for easy access to flooding information and other resources that can help before, during and after severe storms.

The district’s webpage at www.sjrwmd.com/storm/ is one-stop shopping for information about the storm and water levels, including links to flood statements and warnings, river stage and flooding data, and local government emergency contacts. Also included are links to the National Weather Service, Florida Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Geological Survey’s interactive map of current conditions in the state.

Florida’s many waterways and extensive coastline make the state especially vulnerable to flooding. When hurricanes and other storms bring high volumes of rain in short periods of time, flooding can result.

District preparations for Hurricane Isaias

The district’s emergency operations team is closely monitoring the storm’s path and water levels so we can provide information to the public and be prepared to assist our local government partners and other regional and state agencies if needed.

The district will close vehicular access to the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on Sunday to ensure public safety during Hurricane Isaias, which is forecast to impact Florida on Sunday.

Ample water storage is available in the Upper St. Johns River Basin.

In the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin, district water control structures are currently discharging and are expected to be at regulation schedule in all water bodies by Saturday.

Local governments are the primary entities responsible for emergency responses during storms, such as implementing state-of-emergency declarations, evacuations and rescue efforts during flood-related disasters. In the event of a tropical storm or hurricane, the district assists local governments by issuing emergency orders that allow for the pumping of water to alleviate flooding when public health and safety are at risk.

St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the district and the state of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The district encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.