Great news for Disney+ fans in September, with many long-awaited titles slated to arrive next month. This dedicated home streaming channel includes entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.
Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in September 2020.
September 4
Ancient China from Above (s1)
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine
Mulan Premiere – Starting September 4, with Premier Access, viewers can watch “Mulan” before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to “Mulan” for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms.
Earth to Ned Series Premiere. Episodes 101-110 Available.
One Day At Disney Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
Muppets Now Episode 106 – “Socialized” Season Finale
Pixar In Real Life Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”
Weird But True Episode 304 – “Germs”
September 11
Christopher Robin
One Day At Disney Episode 104 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
Weird But True Episode 305 – “Photography
September 18
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
India from Above (s1)
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Oil Spill of the Century
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)
One Day At Disney Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
Weird But True! Episode 306 – “Trains”
September 25
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
Muppet Babies (s2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (s3)
Sydney to the Max (s2)
Wild Central America (s1)
X-Ray Earth (s1)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Series Premiere
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Movie Premiere
One Day At Disney Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
Weird But True! Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”