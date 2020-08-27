Great news for Disney+ fans in September, with many long-awaited titles slated to arrive next month. This dedicated home streaming channel includes entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in September 2020.

September 4

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan Premiere – Starting September 4, with Premier Access, viewers can watch “Mulan” before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to “Mulan” for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms.

Earth to Ned Series Premiere. Episodes 101-110 Available.

One Day At Disney Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now Episode 106 – “Socialized” Season Finale

Pixar In Real Life Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True Episode 304 – “Germs”

September 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney Episode 104 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True Episode 305 – “Photography

September 18

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

India from Above (s1)

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Oil Spill of the Century

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

One Day At Disney Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True! Episode 306 – “Trains”

September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Series Premiere

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Movie Premiere

One Day At Disney Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True! Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”