DeSantis says he will address budget shortfalls, not Florida lawmakers

“There’s going to be a lot more vetoes. It’ll be a lot of red,” DeSantis told reporters. “It’s kind of the veto equivalent of the Red Wedding from ‘Game of Thrones.’ ”

Focus on the Legislature

By John Haughey | The Center Square

Florida lawmakers adopted a fiscal year 2021 budget in mid-March as the COVID-19 emergency was emerging, planning to return in a special session to adjust the plan to dramatically changed circumstances fostered by the resulting economic shutdown.