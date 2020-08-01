From the Orange County Newsroom

WEATHER PROJECTIONS

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for all of the Florida’s east-coast counties, including Orange County.

A hurricane watch has been issued for neighboring coastal counties, which means there is about 48 hours before those areas start to feel tropical-storm-force winds.

Based on the latest projections for inland areas, Orange County anticipates the potential for wind and rain late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. However, the timeline and those conditions could change as the storm approaches.

For more information about severe weather, continue to follow local news media and Orange County Government on Facebook, Twitter and its online newsroom.

STAY PREPARED

Residents are urged to stay prepared before any major storm. For a list of resources and preparedness tips, including generator safety, building a hurricane kit and more, visit ocfl.net/storm.

Residents who require special needs transportation assistance should pre-register through Orange County’s Special Needs Program by calling 311, or filling out the application online at ocfl.net/PSN.

ORANGE COUNTY STANDS READY

Orange County Government and its Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the path of Hurricane Isaias, and remain in direct communication with our state and local partners, as well as the National Weather Service.