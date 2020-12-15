This $23 million in funding, derived from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will reinforce mental health support available in Florida and allow the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to continue providing mental health and substance abuse treatment for Floridians in need.

Additionally, DeSantis announced that Florida is working with federal partners to set aside a portion of a previously announced $4.9 million federal grant to be used for peer-to-peer counseling services for Florida’s first responders through the state’s 2-1-1 support system.

“The effects of social isolation and separation from loved ones over the last several months have exacerbated the need for mental health services and support across our state,” said DeSantis. “With this funding, we will expand community-based mental health programs and services and enhance the system of care for all Floridians in need.”

Of the $23 million in funding, $18 million will be provided for Community Based Services by expanding the capacity of the Florida Assertive Community Teams (FACT), Community Action Teams (CAT) and the Family Intensive Treatment Teams (FIT) to serve an additional 300 adults and 375 youth with severe mental illness needing crisis intervention.