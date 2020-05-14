From the Department of Health, Orange County, Florida Newsroom and the Orange County Government, Florida Newsroom

Florida Department of Health in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will provide free COVID19 testing to Orange County residents at five different testing sites the week of May 18, 2020.

The dates and locations are:

Monday, May 18, 2020 Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 – Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee, FL

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL

Thursday, May 21, 2020 – Cypress Creek High School, 1101 Bear Crossing Drive, Orlando, FL

Friday, May 22, 2020 – Jay Blanchard Park, 10501 Jay Blanchard Trail, Orlando, FL

Know before you go:

Orange County, Florida residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004.

The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, and closes at 5 p.m. each day. Residents can leave a message and staff will contact them.

No criteria for testing, No cost.

Individuals must be 18 years and older.

Walk ups are welcome, First come, first served while supplies last.

Orange County Government, Florida also announces new, free COVID-19 testing sites in Orange County

Orange County Government continues to provide free COVID-19 testing at various locations across the County. The expansion of testing is important to helping us combat COVID-19 and re-opening our community.

Walmart, in partnership with Quest Diagnostics will open two free drive-thru testing sites in parking lots at Walmart locations on Friday, May 15, 2020. The sites, located at 8101 S. John Young Parkway and 11250 E. Colonial Drive, will be available by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 a.m.

For testing criteria or to set an appointment, visit MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

Additionally, Orange County Health Services Department will offer free COVID-19 testing at Riverside Elementary School beginning on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. For more information and to register for an appointment, please visit ocfl.net/COVID19.

Thanks to Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and Orange County Public Schools for helping bring more testing to Orange County.