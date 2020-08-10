Money will be used to purchase electric buses to operate in downtown Orlando

From the Office of U.S. Representative Val Demings

U.S. Reps. Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy, and Darren Soto announced Friday that the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) will receive a competitive federal grant of $2.84 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. LYNX will use the federal funding to rehabilitate and replace aging buses, vans, and facilities to ensure Central Florida’s public transportation infrastructure is modern and environmentally sustainable.

“I’m proud to announce this critical federal funding for new LYNX buses to serve Central Florida,” said Rep. Demings. “Clean, reliable public transportation is an important part of the Orlando experience for visitors to downtown Orlando and our world class attractions, and it is essential for the thousands of residents who count on LYNX to safely get to work and home again. I will continue to support funding that enhances the quality of life to everyone in Central Florida.”

“Reliable bus service has always been critical in a growing region like Central Florida, but it is now crucially important during this pandemic,” said Rep. Murphy. “Throughout this crisis, Lynx helps Central Floridians get to work, visit their doctor, or go to the grocery store. I am proud to announce these federal dollars to upgrade our bus fleet, and I will keep fighting to bring home federal investments to strengthen our economy and keep our families safe.”

“Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Floridians deserve to be safe at home, at work and everywhere in between. With this grant, we have the opportunity to improve our air quality and transform the perception of public transportation in Orlando.” said Rep. Soto. “Not only will these electric buses be better for our environment, but they will also lower LYNX’s operating costs, ensuring the city has a free and sustainable option for Central Floridians to get around. I look forward to seeing our community adapt to this new normal and continue to make bus travel clean, safe and environmentally sustainable.”

LYNX is planning to use the grant funding to purchase electric buses to operate on its LYMMO Orange and Lime lines which circulate downtown Orlando and provide direct service to the Amway Center, Orange County Courthouse, Lake Eola Park, LYNX Central Station, UCF Downtown, and Valencia College Downtown free of charge. In addition to eliminating emissions, investment in electric buses offers a variety of benefits including less vibration and noise, and lower operating costs.

LYNX serves Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. It covers an area of approximately 2,500 square miles and serves a resident population of more than 1.8 million people. The fleet includes more than 310 air-conditioned coaches and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided 79,000 rides each weekday and over 25 million passenger trips in 2019.

