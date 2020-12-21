U.S. Representative Val Demings shares federal grant opportunities for December for District 10. Grants are generally available to non-profit organizations and state or local government entities. Individuals and private companies may apply for research funds based on specific federal agency funding opportunities. Federal funding is extremely competitive and limited in availability, and it is Demings’ hope that this information will be a helpful resource for the grants process. For more information about getting started and the application process, please visit www.grants.gov, or contact Erin Waldron, Director of Economic and Community Development for Rep. Demings office at 321-388-9808. Rep Demings says that her office is here to assist you with any of your needs. Helpful Links Are you eligible for a federal grant?

What are your next steps?

Learn how to write grant applications Upcoming Grant Opportunities National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Effects of Sea Level Rise – Department of Commerce Award Ceiling: $500,000

Application Deadline: January 7, 2021

Description: This solicitation is to improve adaptation and planning in response to regional and local effects of sea level rise and coastal inundation through targeted research on key technologies, natural and nature-based infrastructure, physical and biological processes, and model evaluation. The overall goal of the ESLR Program is to facilitate informed adaptation planning and coastal management decisions through a multidisciplinary research program that results in integrated models of dynamic physical and biological processes capable of evaluating vulnerability and resilience under multiple SLR, inundation, and management scenarios. Eligible applicants for Federal financial assistance in this competition are institutions of higher education, other non-profits, state, local, Indian Tribal Governments, U.S. Territories, and for-profit organizations.

More Information:https://www. grants.gov/web/grants/view- opportunity.html?oppId=328992 Farm to School Grants – Department of Agriculture Award Ceiling: $100,000

Application Deadline: January 8, 2021

Description: The purpose of this grant program is to train and provide support to postdoctoral health care professionals who are planning to pursue careers in biomedical and behavioral health research related to primary care. This NRSA program supports institutional training grants awarded to eligible institutions to develop or enhance postdoctoral research training opportunities for qualified individuals who are planning to pursue careers in primary care research.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328430 History of Equal Rights Preservation Grants – Department of the Interior Award Ceiling: $500,000

Application Deadline: January 12, 2021

Description: The National Park Service’s (NPS) History of Equal Rights Grant Program (HER) will preserve sites related to the struggle of all American’s to achieve equal rights. HER grants are funded by the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF), administered by the NPS, and will fund a broad range of preservation projects for historic sites including architectural services, historic structure reports, preservation plans, and physical preservation to structures. Grants are awarded through a competitive process and do not require non-Federal match.

More Information: https://www. grants.gov/web/grants/view- opportunity.html?oppId=329759 African American Civil Rights Preservation and Research Grants – Department of the Interior Award Ceiling: $500,000

Application Deadline: January 12, 2021

Description: The National Park Service’s (NPS) African American Civil Rights Grant Program (AACR) will document, interpret, and preserve the sites and stories of the full history of the African American struggle to gain equal rights as citizens and the transatlantic slave trade. The NPS 2008 report, Civil Rights in America, A Framework for Identifying Significant Sites, will serve as a guide in determining the appropriateness of proposed projects and properties. AACR Preservation Grants are funded by the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF), administered by the NPS, and will fund a broad range of preservation projects for historic sites including architectural services, historic structure reports, preservation plans, and physical preservation to structures. Grants are awarded through a competitive process and do not require non-Federal match. There are separate funding announcements for physical preservation projects and for historical research/documentation projects. Funding announcement P21AS00200 is for physical preservation of historic sites only; P21AS00199 is for historical research/documentation/survey/ nomination projects.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=329757 Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections – National Endowment for the Humanities Award Ceiling: $350,000

Application Deadline: January 14, 2021

Description: The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Division of Preservation and Access is accepting applications for the Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections program. The purpose of this program is to help cultural institutions meet the complex challenge of preserving large and diverse holdings of humanities materials for future generations by supporting sustainable conservation measures that mitigate deterioration, prolong the useful life of collections, and strengthen institutional resilience (i.e., the ability to anticipate and respond to disasters resulting from natural or human activity.)

More Information: https://www. grants.gov/web/grants/view- opportunity.html?oppId=329800 Security and Preparedness Program – National Science Foundation Award Ceiling: None listed, use link for more information

Application Deadline: January 15, 2021

Description: The Security and Preparedness (SAP) Program supports basic scientific research that advances knowledge and understanding of issues broadly related to global and national security. Research proposals are evaluated on the criteria of intellectual merit and broader impacts; the proposed projects are expected to be theoretically motivated, conceptually precise, methodologically rigorous, and empirically oriented. Substantive areas include (but are not limited to) international relations, global and national security, human security, political violence, state stability, conflict processes, regime transition, international and comparative political economy, and peace science. Moreover, the Program supports research experiences for undergraduate students and infrastructural activities, including methodological innovations. The Program does not fund applied research. In addition, we encourage you to examine the websites for the National Science Foundation’s Accountable Institutions and Behavior (AIB) and Law and Science (LS) programs.

More Information:https://www. grants.gov/web/grants/view- opportunity.html?oppId=320087 Child Abuse Training for Judicial and Court Personnel – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $3,200,000

Application Deadline: January 19, 2021

Description: This solicitation provides funding to support training and technical assistance for judicial personnel and attorneys, particularly personnel and practitioners in juvenile and family courts, and administrative reform in juvenile and family courts. The following entities are eligible to apply: Eligible applicants are limited to organizations that have broad membership among juvenile and family court judges and have demonstrated experience in providing training and technical assistance to judges, attorneys, child welfare personnel, and lay child advocates.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=330169 Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities – Department of Homeland Security Award Ceiling: $3,200,000

Total Program Funding: $500,000,000

Description: The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program makes federal funds available to states, U.S territories, Indian tribal governments, and local communities for pre-disaster mitigation activities. The guiding principles of the program are to: Support state and local governments, tribes, and territories through capability- and capacity-building to enable them to identify mitigation actions and implement projects that reduce risks posed by natural hazards; Encourage and enable innovation while allowing flexibility, consistency, and effectiveness; Promote partnerships and enable high-impact investments to reduce risk from natural hazards with a focus on critical services and facilities, public infrastructure, public safety, public health, and communities; Provide a significant opportunity to reduce future losses and minimize impacts on the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF); and Support the adoption and enforcement of building codes, standards, and policies that will protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the public, take into account future conditions , and have long-lasting impacts on community risk-reduction, including for critical services and facilities and for future disaster costs. More Information: https://www. grants.gov/web/grants/view- opportunity.html?oppId=328472 Grants Recently Awarded in District 10 COVID Emergency Protective Measures Funding – Federal Emergency Management Agency Recipient: Florida Department of Emergency Management

Award: $1,870,242.30

Description: During the incident period, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic created an immediate threat to the public health and safety of the state of Florida. In response to the event and based on the modeling of the spread of the Coronavirus, the state of Florida assisted in the creation and suppling of multiple Alternate Care Sites (ACS) throughout the state. The costs for these ACS include monthly rental, mobilization and demobilization, renting portable x-ray machine to be staged at the mobile hospital, demobilizing care sites not in use, providing security services at care center sites, purchasing materials such as flowmeter oxy brass, flame resistant cube care polyester mesh, metal chain and hook, curtains and tracks, drawers and railings for hospital beds, oxygen for care sites, installed cables at care sites, providing labor, and food for staff. No insurance proceeds are anticipated for this project. Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Grant – Department of Justice Recipient: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Award: $2,500,000

Description: The funding is provided through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant program, which helps state and local law enforcement agencies reduce crime by supporting community policing strategies and allowing them to hire more uniformed officers. The program will award $2.5 million to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to hire 20 officers. Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Grant – Department of Justice Recipient: City of Orlando

Award:$1,750,000

Description: The funding is provided through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant program, which helps state and local law enforcement agencies reduce crime by supporting community policing strategies and allowing them to hire more uniformed officers. The program will award $1.75 million to the City of Orlando to hire 10 officers. CARES Act Urbanized Area Formula Grant – Department of Transportation Recipient: Florida Department of Transportation

Award: $22,711,000

Description: This Federal Transit Administration grant will fund the Central Florida Rail Corporation’s operation of SunRail, including maintenance of SunRail vehicles and operational facilities and dispatching services over the corridor. Hurricane Irma Funding – Federal Emergency Management Agency Recipient: Orange County Government

Award: $3,580,497

Description: During the incident period, Hurricane Irma made landfall with hurricane force winds, heavy rain, and storm surge, depositing leaning and hanging branches throughout Orange County. This created an immediate threat to property, and the health and safety of the general public. It caused unsafe traveling and inability to access public roads, fire stations, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) stations, and Emergency Operations Centers. In response to the event, the applicant utilized Contract Services to perform the debris removal and monitoring activities. The Applicant has chosen to participate in the Public Assistance Alternative Procedures (PAAP) for the reimbursement of Straight Time for Force Account Labor cost for debris removal and monitoring. The debris removal operations collected approximately 93 hazardous leaning trees, 59,751 hazardous hangers, and 1 exposed stump. Contract Services reduced and managed the vegetative debris by chipping at two (2) permitted Temporary Debris Site Reduction (TDSR) locations, then hauled the reduced vegetative debris to one (1) permitted Final Disposal Site. The debris removal was captured on another project and deducted from this project’s cost. The Applicant utilized Contract Services to monitor the debris removal activities performed during the period of 10/18/2017 through 12/16/2017. Total project costs funded at a 90% federal cost share. Health Center Cluster Grants – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Health Care Center for the Homeless

Award: $2,084,953

Description: This grant awards funds for community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services. Health centers also often integrate access to pharmacy, mental health, substance use disorder, and oral health services in areas where economic, geographic, or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care services. Health centers deliver care to the Nation’s most vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and the Nation’s veterans.