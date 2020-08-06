From the St. Johns River Water Management District

Teachers have until September 4 to apply for 2020-2021 Blue School Grant funds from the St. Johns River Water Management District

Now entering the fifth year of its Blue School Grant Program, the district is offering up to $20,000 in grants for education projects that enrich student knowledge of Florida’s water resources through hands-on learning.

“We are eager once again to support our science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teachers as they pursue creative ways to engage students in water education,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle.

The district has funded 47 water resource education projects in the last four funding cycles.

Through the district’s Blue School Grant Program, up to $2,000 per school may be awarded to middle and high school teachers to enhance student knowledge of Florida’s water resources. Public and charter school teachers within the district’s boundaries are eligible to apply.

Grants may be awarded in three areas: freshwater resources field study, water conserving landscape projects, or water conservation community/school awareness campaigns.

Examples of previous successful grant applications include:

Service-learning projects where middle and high school students partnered to study water quality

Creation of native landscape garden with educational signage

Water quality comparison of stormwater ponds on campus

Conversion of traditional irrigation to micro-irrigation in school landscape

Water conservation awareness posters and video

Teachers receiving grants will be notified on Oct. 1.

Information about criteria and deadlines and the online application can be found at www.sjrwmd.com/education/blueschool or contact Dr. Jennifer Mitchell at jmitchell@sjrwmd.com or 904-730-6283.

Learn more about district professionals in STEM careers here.

St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the district and the state of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The district encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.