By Cindy Cummings

Kimber Greenwood received an honorable mention at the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition for her photograph of newlyweds kissing underwater at Kelly Springs earlier this year. In addition to its notoriety for family fun , Kelly Springs is a popular place for wedding photography in Apopka, but the romantic photograph of the couple still in their wedding attire takes the tradition to a new level. Apopka is often mentioned for its beauty as a wedding location, though, with notable venues including Club Lake Plantation and the historic and private grounds of The Highland Manor. Apopka’s most-sought after venues are well-suited to this year’s top wedding trends, and the stunning backdrops lend themselves well to those treasured photographs.

Old traditions made new

Lace is back with a vengeance for brides this year. Relegated to use as an accent for several years, it is now a popular choice for trains, corsets, necklines and sleeves. Indeed, the bride in Greenwood’s photograph wore a dress with a bodice of intricate lace, lending a fairytale magic to the couple’s photographs. Queen Victoria’s 1840’s wedding dress made lace a popular bridal choice during the Victorian era, and this classic style has never completely gone away.

Similar stories can be seen in wedding band and engagement ring choice. The classic diamond solitaire has proven timeless, and one reason it continues to be one of the most popular ring styles is that it is highly customizable while still echoing tradition. The classic choice can be modernized and made unique simply by adjusting the shape of the diamond. The most popular shapes this year are princess-cut, oval, elongated and round diamonds.

A modern approach to the veil

There are two stories when it comes to the wedding veil this year. Some brides are opting for a bold, traditional look with long, flowing veils. Others are forgoing the veil altogether, and choosing alternative accessories, including tiaras, scarves and jeweled combs. These modern alternatives lend themselves well to looser, more informal hairstyles, which fit well with free, natural venues like Kelly Springs. The bride in Greenwood’s spectacular photo wore a floral headdress, perfectly fitting with the backdrop of her photos.

Men’s style becoming more adaptive

The traditional black tuxedo is making way for bolder statements. Navy suits are on trend this year, and complement a variety of wedding themes. Many grooms are also choosing to make their mark with patterned suits, with top choices including gentle florals and strong checks. This increased adaptability in men’s wedding fashion allows for more freedom in wedding coordination, and this makes it easier for style to fit with natural venues like the most popular choices in Apopka. The groom in Greenwood’s photo wore beige trousers with a romantic white shirt, matching both his bride and their stunning backdrop.

Modern trends in wedding fashion lend themselves well to the Apopka wedding. With its stunning scenery and natural energy, it’s easy to see why so many couples choose to marry here. Between their fashion choices and the backdrop, newlyweds are certain to get stunning wedding photos – even if they’re not taken underwater.