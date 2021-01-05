From Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) will resume curbside meal distribution on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, at select OCPS locations, including at Apopka schools. A list of locations is at: https://bit.ly/3b5nAaT. Regular Monday distribution will resume on January 11, 2021.

Curbside meals are served as standard meals prepared for students for the week. These meals are distributed in bulk during the 90 minute distribution time allotted on Mondays. Dietary meal accommodations can only be made for students that attend school Face to Face; special meal accommodations and other requested meal flexibilities are not available at curbside. Both allergen and carbohydrate information are accessible and found with heating instructions on the OCPS Web Site for Food and Nutrition Services. These menus will provide parents the information necessary to make decisions on the items that their students can and cannot consume.

Orange County Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services Department is offering a Curbside Meals Program for all children 18 and under! Curbside meals can be picked up at any OCPS school near your home. If you have children at different schools you are able to pick up all meals at one site!

Details of the CurbSide Meal Distribution Program

The entire week of meals can be picked up on Mondays at any school starting 30 minutes after dismissal for 90 minutes.

Each student will receive 7 breakfast meals and 7 lunch meals.

The meals will be packaged to last the entire week. All entrees and some fruits and vegetables will be frozen and served in one bag. There are heating instructions on the FNS Website. Another bag will contain refrigerated items. Some menus include shelf stable items which may be packaged with the refrigerated items or packed separately.

In the case of school holidays, schedules will be announced on the FNS Web Site.

When face-to-face instruction is active, schools will make decisions about the process for serving breakfast and/or lunch to students in the school building. Curbside meals will continue for students not attending school face-to-face.

The USDA extended the deadline to allow all children aged 18 and younger to receive meals at no charge until August 2021.

The district will continue to provide weekly breakfast, lunch, and supper for any child not attending face to face school at any school through curbside meal distribution.

Parents and/or guardians or other volunteers can pick up meals for their children and other children in their neighborhood. The child’s name is required at pick up.Students attending face-to-face may eat breakfast and lunch on campus and may either eat supper on campus or take off campus.

While meals are served now at no charge, parents are encouraged to fill out an application for free or reduced priced meals if their income has changed. Once an application is filled out and approved for Free and Reduced Benefits, the benefits will be good for the entire school year and the first 30 days of the following school year. When families are approved for a free or reduced meals then they may be eligible for some additional discounted program with our community partners; for example decrease in utility fees, Wi-Fi connections, scholarships to summer camps and other educational opportunities. The eligibility status of students is confidential. Please go to myschoolapps.com to complete your application. If a family is already receiving federal benefits such as SNAP, their students are directly certified and do not need an application.

Curbside Meal distribution schedule

The weekly distribution of curbside meals will be available on Mondays unless it is a school holiday. Serving times at all OCPS school sites will begin 30 minutes after the last bell and continue for 90 minutes. Below are some general guidelines for the majority of sites:

Elementary and K-8 Schools (3:30pm – 5:00pm)

Middle Schools (4:30pm – 6:00pm)

High Schools (2:50pm – 4:20pm)

Times and locations are subject to change.