Opinion

By Mildred Austria

You watch a movie about a character turning a one-dollar idea into a million-dollar one. They put in a lot of hard work to develop the idea and make it functional. You feel how contagious the drive to succeed is. Certain events happen which put them in a position to take significant steps towards that one-million-dollars, and you see the joy. They hit an obstacle you know they overcome either because you’re aware of the story the movie is based on, or because movies like this don’t disappoint. The character overcomes the obstacle by taking a risk. The problem is they believe their success is based on taking that risk. It’s all about the leap of faith. They seem to forget, or take for granted their hard work. It’s either all a leap of faith or you make your own luck. Either way, to put yourself in a position to take a risk, it’s important to put in the hard work and lead off from the right foot, by considering crucial factors when starting a business from scratch. Here are a few tips.

Funding and Budget

A simple tip to begin with but absolutely essential, nonetheless, is knowing where the initial funding is coming from and how much it will be. This will give you a good sense of the scope of your early moves. Many small businesses begin self-funded; eBay began this way. This is perfectly normal and sensible. Taking out loans and sourcing other means of finance outside of yourself can result in debts which might not be the best option for you.

You need to invest. There are bits and pieces you will have to spend money on: workers comp insurance or general liability insurance being the first, as well as the software or hardware to produce whatever the product or service is. There are elements you should consider spending money on such as software that will aid efficiency like automatic billing systems, bookkeeping databases, and customer relations management platforms, which can give you more time to focus on other aspects of the business.

Know the Sector

Understanding the market you’re heading into is paramount. If you have a clear idea of what your product or service is, then, in all likelihood, you are familiar enough with the market. Even if you’re familiar, though, it doesn’t hurt to do a little bit more research as the market can change. It allows you to gain insight into how competitors are operating, and even how they have operated in the past. With this, you can begin to understand pricings, marketing, and customer service practice. If you’re working with an e-commerce site to sell goods, it is easy to see competitors via the search function, and also via paid ads on Etsy, Facebook, and other sites.

Business, and life, are about working from a level playing field ninety-nine percent of the time – having what the others have – and standing out in that extra one-percent. Maximizing that one percent becomes everything. Knowing and understanding the market can help you do that.

Business Plan

You might already have an outline of your business plan, either written down or in your head, including bullet points or expanded paragraphs with or without data. Having a more detailed one is fine. However, early on it might actually be a better practice to have a leaner, simpler plan. It enables you to improvise a bit more, and keep targets clear, rather than a rigid process.