By Jane Lucas

There is nothing better now and again than having your own cozy night in. After a stressful day or week, being able to come home and have a truly fun night in at home is just what you need a lot of the time.

Today we want to talk about some of the ways you can create the ideal cozy night in for you and your loved ones this week. Here are some of the ways you can set up the ideal cozy night in for your loved ones whether you are enjoying a film or the Highlights of the NHL 2019-20 Season.

Gather drinks

Drinks are the first thing on the agenda for a cozy night in – and a glass of red wine is a good start. You can also consider getting a crate of beer for the night as well, as making a simple cocktail such as a martini for you and your loved ones.

Make finger food

Finger food is such a fun way to enjoy yourself on a cozy night at home and everyone can simply and easily pick up the food of their choice during the evening. Here are two simple recipes you can try:

Chicken goujons

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts, diced

200g golden breadcrumbs

200ml vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

150g Flour

1 egg

Dips

Preheat a pan with oil. It should be around 1 inch thick. Add diced chicken to your flour and coat. Transfer to a bowl with a beaten egg and coat once more. Repeat. In a bowl with breadcrumbs, salt and pepper – add your chicken and coat thoroughly. Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side. Serve with your favorite dips.

Mini pizzas

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

Tomato paste

Mozzarella cheese

Mini pepperoni

Other toppings – pepper, onion, olives etc

Preheat the oven to 220C. Flour a work surface and roll out small balls of dough until they form mini pizzas. Add a small spoon of tomato paste, followed by toppings, followed by cheese. Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Bake a sweet treat

Once you have your easy savory food, a sweet treat would be a great addition to the party and these mug cakes can be made in minutes and take very little effort.

Mug cakes (makes 2)

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

6 tbsp Nutella

2 tbsp flour

Add all ingredients to a jug and mix until smooth. Transfer into 2 mugs and microwave for 2 minutes. Serve with ice cream on top.

Choose your entertainment

The key to a great night has to be the entertainment and we have some great ideas for you this week. Some good ideas for entertainment might include a marathon of your favorite film series, playing your favorite video games, or even simply watching some weekend TV. Spending time as a family relaxing is always a good thing and it can make the world of difference after a week full of stress.

Have a warm bath

One way to get yourself in the mood for a relaxing evening is to take a warm bath and allow all of your tension to soak away. Consider using Epsom salts in your bath to help release any tension in your muscles and rid yourself of knots that may otherwise be painful. A warm bath can also open up the pores of the skin and could be the ideal time to move onto the next stage in our cozy spring evening.

Enjoy some spa treatments

Spa treatments can be brilliant and if you are looking to have a night in as a family why not look after your skin? Apply a face mask and carry out a manicure or pedicure to make yourself feel fresh and new. These small things can make all the difference and self care is an important thing to consider now and again.

Turn down the lights

One easy way to create an instantly cozy atmosphere is to turn down the lights and instead light some warm candles. Soft lighting helps the eyes rest and this will in turn allow your body to feel more relaxed. Turn down the lights and enjoy the simple things.

Get cozy

One easy way to enjoy a cozy night in is to dress the part. Cozy clothing like pajamas or a dressing gown can make all the difference to your mood. Once you’ve had your cozy bath you can wrap up in your comfiest clothes and be ready for a cozy evening with your loved ones.

Use these ideas to enjoy a much-needed cozy night in with your family this week.