COVID-19 NUMBERS

Orange County has seen an increase of 547 confirmed positive cases reported yesterday bringing the County’s cumulative total as of Thursday to 25,254 cases, and an overall positively rate of 11.2 percent. In total, 162 Orange County residents have died because of the coronavirus, an increase of 43 since Monday. Additional COVID-19 data related to Orange County include:

Cases in the past 14 days: 9,580

Median age in the past 14 days: 35

Current number of hospital beds occupied: 1,011

View Orange County’s new dashboard snapshot that is updated daily at www.ocfl.net/Covid19Snapshot.

ECON SOCCER COMPLEX TESTING SITE

COVID-19 testing continues to be critical. Orange County Health Services will open a free, drive-through testing location at Econ Soccer Complex, located at 8035 Yates Road, Orlando, FL 32817.

The site will operate from Monday, July 27 through Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and have the capacity to provide approximately 750 tests a day. Residents who are tested will receive free face masks and hand sanitizers. Online appointments are now open.

For more testing sites across the County, visit ocfl.net/COVID19.

URGENT NEED FOR CONVALESCENT PLASMA

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to donate convalescent plasma for others who are infected with the virus. Convalescent plasma donations may be made every 28 days.

Eligible donors can visit OneBlood.org for registration or more information.

STRIKE TEAMS

Strike Teams, made up of representatives from Orange County Code Enforcement, the Orange County Fire Marshal’s Office and Florida Department of Health, began visiting businesses throughout the County to provide assistance with health and safety compliance.

So far, the Strike Teams have visited 75 businesses. The teams found there was compliance rate of approximately 88 percent of the businesses. Of the businesses that were not in compliance, it was because they failed to meet one of the following safety protocols:

Practicing social distancing

Following the mandatory facial covering Executive Order

Maintaining check points and floor markings to assist patrons in staying six feet apart

Posting signage reminding patrons and employees to wear masks, social distance, and to follow safety protocols

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/BusinessResources.

CONTACT TRACERS

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will hire COVID-19 contact tracers to assist with providing information to residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, establishing case history, obtaining contact information and maintaining records of cases.

Residents interested in applying can visit the Department of Health’s recruitment webpage for more information.

SANDBAGS AND HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

Orange County Government is providing 10 sandbags per household during multiple self-serve sandbag giveaways at several park sites across the County. Residents will have until Thursday, July 30, 2020 to fill their sandbags. To date, Orange County Government has provided more than 22,600 sandbags to residents.

All sandbag supplies will be provided. However, residents must bring their own shovels and wear mask while on site. The program is free and open to all Orange County households. Participants will also receive free masks and hand sanitizer at each location.

For locations, hours of operation, and more hurricane preparedness information, visit ocfl.net/Storm.