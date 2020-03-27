From the Office of Senator Randolph Bracy, District 11

Senator Bracy represents District 11 which includes Apopka. Below are specific details and answers to questions you may have about the stimulus package signed by President Trump on March 27, 2020.

Stimulus Check Payments

How large would the payments be?

Most individual taxpayers will get $1,200 each if their Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is less than $75,000. Individual taxpayers with AGIs above $75,000 will receive smaller payment, with a $5 reduction for every $100 in income above $75,000. Those individual taxpayers with AGIs $80,000 or more will have a reduction of $250 with a total payout of approximately $950. Married couples with no children earning $150,000 or less would receive a total of $2,400. Someone filing as the head of household would receive the full payment if they earn $112,500 or less. For every child age 16 or under, the payment would be an additional $500.

How do I know if I will get the full amount? It depends on your income. Everyone must have a valid Social Security number. There is an exception for members of the military. You can find your AGI on 8b of the 2019 – 1040 Federal Tax Return or line 7 of your 2018 tax return.

What year’s income should I be looking at? The payment will be based on either your 2019 or 2018 tax filing. If neither was filed, you can use your 2019 Social Security statement showing your income.

Would I have to apply to receive a payment? No. the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has your banking information, the payment will be transferred to you via direct deposit based on your recent income-tax figures.

When will the payment arrive? According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, he expects most people to receive their payments within three weeks.

Would most people who are receiving Social Security retirement and disability payments also get a stimulus payment? Yes

Would eligible unemployed people get these stimulus payments? Veterans? Yes, both are eligible.

How many payments would there be? This is a one-time payout. Congress can propose future bills to consider additional payments.

Student Loans

Payments and interest for student loan borrowers waived until Sept. 30 th . You are eligible if you have received a federal loan in the past 10 years

Check your online account in several weeks because it takes time for the loan servicer to reset its billings systems. Make sure you are showing up as no payment due. Within a few weeks, you will also receive notice indicating what has happened with your federal loans

The bill says that interest “shall not accrue” on the loan during the suspension period

Wage garnishment, seizure of tax refunds, and other collection efforts for those who are behind on loan payments will also be suspended during this six-month period

Loans that are NOT eligible include: Older Federal Family Educational Loans (F.F.E.L.) that the US Department of Education does not own, Perkins Loans, loans from state agencies, and loans from private lenders like Discover, Sallie Mae and Wells Fargo. Please check with these holders if you have a loan with them because they may be offering their own assistance programs

Unemployment Plans