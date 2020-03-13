From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson

This Monday on WOKB 1680AM Radio, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will encourage and thank local elected, Mayor Jerry Demings, Mayor Bryan Nelson & a host of elected and community/faith based leaders who have stepped up to assist in calming fears and providing helpful direction as to what preventative precautions are recommended as per the Center for Disease Control (CDC) during this confirmed global pandemic.

This Monday’s (March 16th), Let’s Talk About It with hosts Love & Jackson will not be your typical show. This broadcast is intended to provide information to families, friends and all of our community partners who have questions and concerns. This broadcast is intended to encourage everyone to embrace the spirit of cooperation with one another, our first responders and to those seeking honest direction to this historical global crisis.

“Major multibillion-dollar sports organizations just don’t stop playing, this crisis is serious, but we have to work together like never before to get through this and I am confident that we will.”, Love said.

The Let’s Talk About It show hosts, will discuss possible responses to combat the spread of this disease such as the level and intensity of collaborative Emergency Response Teams (ERT) comprised of public & private partners in developing immediate plans to execute innovative mobile hand-washing stations, especially for the use by homeless individuals who lack access to the means of consistent hand-washing. To enact a special disaster emergency fund to immediately initiate a time sensitive street outreach initiative to provide education and information regarding this crisis. Convene dialogue with the small business community regarding hourly wages worker assistance to support and navigate through federal bureaucracies.

These and other topics will be discussed by two of the most-influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!

U. S. Sports Leagues that have suspended Play due to COVID-19,

National Basketball Association (NBA),

NCAA cancels championships, including March Madness,

Major League Baseball (MLB) spring training suspended, regular season delayed, World Baseball Classic postponed indefinitely,

National Hockey League (NHL) suspended their season,

Tennis tournaments canceled,

Major League Soccer (MLS) games canceled,

