This Monday on WOKB 1680AM Radio, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will have AdventHealth Apopka, Chief Executive Officer Tim Clark and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Omayra Mansfield in studio to discuss and provide information regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. The Duo’s goal is to provide leadership through accurate dissemination of information. Will define terms and rationale with regard to
- Social distancing,
- Accessing testing for the virus (convid-19),
- Strain on limited hospital resources,
- Strategies to help reduce the spread of this deadly virus,
- Provide information to the community and encourage the spirit of cooperation
Rod & Greg will focus on innovative solutions such as the level and intensity of collaborative Emergency Response Teams (ERT) comprised of public & private partners in developing innovative plans such as,
- The introduction of mobile hand-washing stations, especially for the use by homeless individuals who lack access to the means of consistent hand-washing mechanisms.
- Explore the enacting of a special disaster emergency fund to immediately initiate a time limited street outreach initiative to provide education and information regarding this crisis.
- Convene dialogue with the small business community via through local chamber of commerce organizations regarding the fiscal impact to hourly wage workers to offer assistance to support and navigate through federal bureaucracies to initiate timely economic recovery.
- Federal finance mechanism for (6) six month non-penalty mortgage forgiveness recovery/support for faith based organizations that are devastated as a result of compliance with non-assembly request to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus (CONVID-19).
- Seek a gubernatorial executive order that enhances the penalties for the illegal use of a firearm that results in an injury or death time-limited during this pandemic crisis and publicly advertised state-wide upon execution.
These and other topics will be discussed by two of the most-influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!
Hosts Rod Love and Greg Jackson are well-known figures in Apopka. Love is a local businessman, was the co-chair of the Apopka Task Force against Violence, and was recently named the Orange County District 2 Commissioner. Jackson is a local attorney that ran for the Florida Legislature in 2016 for District 45, which includes a part of Apopka.
Let’s Talk About It describes itself as a show in search of results-oriented solutions. It tackles important subjects such as crime in urban communities, jobs, business growth, relationship with the police, transitioning from a mom and pop proprietorship to mom and pop incorporation and a whole lot of other action initiatives that affect the quality of life of individuals and families are the major focus. Its goal is to develop an understanding of the everyday needs and issues of people and assist in empowering them with the necessary information or motivation towards addressing such needs, all with the support of professionals or experts who will be the show’s guests.
Let’s Talk About It has an interactive style of information sharing that is both entertaining and educational. It acts as a vehicle for civic and faith-based organizations, small businesses and everyday citizens to be able to work together to foster a progressive development of communities’ interactivity with one another.
