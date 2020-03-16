From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson

This Monday on WOKB 1680AM Radio, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will have AdventHealth Apopka, Chief Executive Officer Tim Clark and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Omayra Mansfield in studio to discuss and provide information regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. The Duo’s goal is to provide leadership through accurate dissemination of information. Will define terms and rationale with regard to

Social distancing,

Accessing testing for the virus (convid-19),

Strain on limited hospital resources,

Strategies to help reduce the spread of this deadly virus,

Provide information to the community and encourage the spirit of cooperation

Rod & Greg will focus on innovative solutions such as the level and intensity of collaborative Emergency Response Teams (ERT) comprised of public & private partners in developing innovative plans such as,

The introduction of mobile hand-washing stations, especially for the use by homeless individuals who lack access to the means of consistent hand-washing mechanisms. Explore the enacting of a special disaster emergency fund to immediately initiate a time limited street outreach initiative to provide education and information regarding this crisis. Convene dialogue with the small business community via through local chamber of commerce organizations regarding the fiscal impact to hourly wage workers to offer assistance to support and navigate through federal bureaucracies to initiate timely economic recovery. Federal finance mechanism for (6) six month non-penalty mortgage forgiveness recovery/support for faith based organizations that are devastated as a result of compliance with non-assembly request to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus (CONVID-19). Seek a gubernatorial executive order that enhances the penalties for the illegal use of a firearm that results in an injury or death time-limited during this pandemic crisis and publicly advertised state-wide upon execution.

These and other topics will be discussed by two of the most-influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!

Join Rod Love, Greg Jackson and the entire Let’s Talk Nation on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT, every Monday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on 1680am WOKB, online at www.wokbradio.com, on Facebook @letstalknationusa or call-in to 407-894-1680. LET’S TALK ABOUT IT is the can’t miss radio show that will blow your mind!