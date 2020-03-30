From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson

This Monday on WOKB 1680AM Radio, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will discuss new faith-based innovations with Bishop Derrick McRae of Experience Christian Center and Pastor Alexis Freeman-Stephens of Full Deliverance Church of Jesus as it relates to preaching the gospel during the age of Coronavirus.

Also, understanding the separation between church and state, are faith-based organizations deserving of economic support during this unprecedented invisible enemy that Congress passed a historic $2 trillion dollar stimulus bill that the president signed? The Dynamic Duo wants to know your thoughts.

What can faith community leaders do to continue to fulfill their compassionate mission of service when the historic model of benevolence has been dramatically impacted? Is this an opportunity for nonpartisan bridge building support from Senator Dennis Baxley and Representative Scott Plakon, known for their staunch support of faith initiatives?

