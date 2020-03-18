Here is the latest Coronavirus ( COVID-19) update based on available information:

– Limiting gatherings of more than 10 people for the next 15 days where possible

– Social distancing timeline has been increased to the next 8 weeks.

– Continue to support your local restaurants with take-out delivery rather than dine-in where possible

– Canceling all fingerprint services through our Police Department for the foreseeable future

– AdventHealth has launched a Coronavirus Information Line, 877-VIRUSHQ, staffed 24 hours a day to answer questions relating to COVID-19

– Council meetings will be live streamed on YouTube. For the March 18, 2020 meeting, please visit Apopka.net/Covid19 for the link to the meeting.

– Encouraging customers to pay City bills online, or use our drive thru, or through Amscot

– Encouraging customers to apply for permits over the phone or email

– Postponed City events include the Art and Foliage Festival, Farmers Market, Apopka Proud Concert and BBQ event, the Easter Egg Hunt, and Public Safety Day. We will re-evaluate whether to reschedule these events at a later date. Please visit Apopka.net/Covid19, we continue to update this site as more information becomes available.

– Encouraging any organizations or individuals that have rented our City facilities for large group events to consider canceling their events out of an abundance of caution. We will refund deposits.

– Limiting public access to certain areas of the fire stations – we are asking no visitors in the living quarters to limit exposure

– Stopping all Fire Department and Police Department community-relation events until further notice

– All Fire Department staff are evaluated and monitored for any symptoms prior to entering nursing homes

We continue to monitor all CDC updates and make adjustments accordingly. We ask that you take the necessary precautions as well.