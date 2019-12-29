New Year’s Day 2020

Inspiration

By Mike Gilland

We are just about there – all around the country, we are nearing the peak time for new enrollments at gyms and health centers, as men and women will turn their attention from those holiday fruit cakes and pies to getting in shape and losing those extra pounds. After all, a new year is just about upon us, and expressed faith is running high for this year to be different than last!

We are all familiar with the practice of setting New Year’s Resolutions. Sadly, the expectation that those resolutions (or, promises to ourselves) won’t last to February is as well-known a fact as the concept of setting the resolutions in the first place! We mean well, but more than not, our good intentions are greater than our sense of follow-through.

Yet, there is something powerful that we must not lose, regardless of how many times we have attempted and failed at changing a bad habit, or putting a new discipline in place. This powerful motivating desire to be different, to raise the bar on our goals for ourselves CAN be a true gift to us – if we allow the power of the Holy Spirit to lead us in those efforts.

The prophet Isaiah brings such a promise of success to us in chapter 43, verses 18 and 19…here is what Isaiah records:

18 “Remember not the former things,

nor consider the things of old.

19 Behold, I am doing a new thing;

now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?

I will make a way in the wilderness

and rivers in the desert.”

It is one thing for you or for me to set a promise…but it is quite another for that promise to come from God. He is not like us. When the Lord tells us something, it WILL come to pass. He will see it through. He will make a way, where there is no way.

The key to setting those New Year’s resolutions can simply be found by asking…is this something that is a good idea, or is it a God-idea? If it is the latter, then take heart. For wherever He guides, He provides.

Feature Photo by Jesper Aggergaard on Unsplash

Mike Gilland is Operations Manager for The Shepherd Radio Network, a group of radio stations in Florida that features the “Christian Teach/Talk” format. Mike hosts a daily talk radio show in the 2 PM hour called “Afternoons with Mike”, talking to local pastors and newsmakers. In Orlando, The Shepherd is heard on WIWA, AM 1270. In addition to his broadcast experience, Mike spent 36 years in full-time ministry as a pastor and worship leader. As a guitarist, Mike performs at concerts, restaurants, private parties, etc. He is married to Cindy, the father of four grown children and grandfather to seven grandchildren.