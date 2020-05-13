Contigo Fund, an initiative of Our Fund Foundation, awards $40,000 to Hope CommUnity Center, and additionally supports program through the Farmworker Association of Florida

Hope CommUnity Center is a fourth-time recipient of the Contigo Fund, an initiative of Our Fund Foundation. This fund was created to support LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities impacted by the 2016 Pulse Orlando tragedy.

$40,000 was awarded to Hope’s TheirHistorias Project, which will fund their efforts to empower individuals to own their stories through storytelling with the intention of uniting people and building cross-community power by illuminating the ways both the immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities suffer the effects of institutional systems of oppression.

Hope recognizes the need for targeted groups to become allies by breaking down barriers in order to stand and resist together against hateful rhetoric. TheirHistorias 2.0 program will strengthen Central Florida by building bridges between LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities and supporting efforts to unify those communities with other marginalized communities.

Hope CommUnity Center continues to be dedicated to the healing, empowerment, and bridge building across communities.

Farmworker Association of Florida in Apopka announces continued support of the Contigo Fund for its LGBTQ+ Advisory and Support Committee

The Farmworker Association of Florida (FWAF) is thrilled to announce the continued support of the Contigo Fund for its LGBTQ+ Advisory and Support Committee, a part of FWAF’s Defending Immigrants’ Rights program.

With past support from the Contigo Fund, FWAF has, over the last four years, been able to expand the Defending Immigrants’ Rights program to include a focus on the needs, perspectives, and challenges faced by LGBTQ+ members of the community and their families, including providing a safe space for knowledge-sharing, support, and assistance for participants.

A goal this year is to strengthen outreach to and relationships with other local agencies and LGBTQ+ support organizations to offer additional resources for the benefit of the local LGBTQ+ community. This will include on-going gender awareness training for FWAF’s staff, local Leadership Council and members of the Board of Directors; creating a support group for family members of Committee participants; and partnering with a local LGBTQ+-serving clinic to provide targeted physical and mental health resources at FWAF’s Apopka offices.

Danny, a group leader and part-time organizer for the Advisory and Support Committee affirms: “Especially in the Latinx community, persons identifying as LGBTQ+ often face tremendous misunderstandings and challenges. This group creates a safe space where we can learn and where we know we are accepted, cared for, and supported.”

The Contigo Fund is providing the needed crucial support for FWAF to continue this important program for our LGBTQ+ youth and for our community members.

This program was made possible by a grant from Contigo Fund, an initiative of Our Fund Foundation, an organization which emerged from the Pulse tragedy to offer financial support to organizations working to heal, educate and empower LGBTQ+ and Latinx individuals, immigrants, and people of color, building an intersectional movement to end all forms of bigotry in Orlando and across Central Florida.

### About Hope CommUnity Center – Hope CommUnity Center is a service learning community dedicated to the empowerment of Central Florida’s immigrant and working poor communities through education, advocacy and spiritual growth.

About the Farmworker Association of Florida – The Farmworker Association of Florida is a 37-year old, statewide, community-based, grassroots, non-profit, multi-ethnic farmworker membership organization with five offices in the state and over 10,000 Hispanic, Haitian and African American farmworker members who work in the vegetable, citrus, mushroom, ornamental plant, sod and fern industries in Central and South Florida.