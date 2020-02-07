Community Health Centers, Inc. is hosting a hiring event for various positions in the healthcare field on Saturday, February 29th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 13275 W. Colonial Dr., Winter Garden, FL 34787. There will be on-site interviews for open full-time positions including: Family Physician, Pediatrician, Optometrist, OB/GYN, Psychiatrist, Nurse Practitioner, Licensed Practical Nurse, Medical Assistant, Lab Assistant, Dental Hygienist, Regional Nurse Manager, Clinical Coordinator, Dental Hygienist, Dental Assistant, Front Desk Specialist, Billing Representative, Facilities Technician and more. The positions are located throughout Central Florida including a brand-new center, due to open in April 2020, in the Four Corners area of Lake County. For a list of open positions, visit www.chcfl.org/jobs.

For those that are unable to attend the hiring event, simply apply online at www.chcfl.org/jobs.

Community Health Centers offers competitive pay and great benefits including: medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, short and long-term disability, retirement plan, paid time off, paid holidays and more. Community Health Centers has been recognized as a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work by Business Resources. For more information, contact Community Health Centers Human Resources at 407-905-8827, extension 1069.

Established in 1972, Community Health Centers, Inc., (CHC) provides quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to Central Florida’s diverse communities. CHC accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance plans. A Sliding Discount Program is available for those with or without insurance. CHC provides care to nearly 70,000 patients each year in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares and Winter Garden communities.