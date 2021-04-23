Walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine event at Community Health Center in Apopka this Saturday, April 24, from 8:30am – 12:30pm

From the Community Health Centers and Orange County Newsroom

Community Health Centers, Inc. is offering the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at Community Health Centers – Apopka, located at 225 E Seventh St, Apopka 32703 on Saturday, April 24th from 8:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. Eligible individuals include new or established individuals 18 years old and older for the first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. This will be a walk-in event only. There is no cost to receive the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, but please bring a Photo ID (with birthdate).

ORANGE COUNTY VACCINE LOCATION UPDATES

The latest Orange County COVID-19 vaccination sites were released at Thursday’s news conference, which included updates on their drive-through and mobile sites. These are in addition to vaccines being offered through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program at local pharmacies such as:

Veterans are able to obtain vaccinations through the Orlando VA’s COVID-19 Vaccination webpage, or they can also call 407-631-0499.

There are vaccines available as well at Valencia College West Campus through FEMA, and the South Trail Library.

For information on these and all other vaccine locations for Orange County residents, visit their Orange County Vaccination Site information page.

DRIVE-THRU VACCINES: MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW

The drive-thru vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center provides residents a convenient way to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to an increase in supply from the state, hundreds of appointments are available for next week from Monday, April 26, 2021, through Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Residents can book appointments now by visiting, ocfl.net/Vaccine.

ORANGE COUNTY MOBILE VACCINATION SITES

Orange County Government’s mobile vaccination site at Silver Star Recreation Center will continue serving the surrounding community until Friday, April 23, 2021. The mobile site will return to Silver Star at a later date to provide pre-scheduled second doses. Beginning next week, Orange County will operate two new mobile vaccination sites.

Monday, April 26 & Tuesday, April 27 – Meadow Woods Park Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 29 & Friday April 30 – Goldenrod Park Recreation Center, 4863 N. Goldenrod Rd., Winter Park, FL 32792; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each site will provide appointment and walk-up service during operating hours, and administer up to 1,000 Pfizer-brand vaccines per day. As a reminder for 16- and 17-year old residents, a parent or legal guardian must register them for their appointment, sign a consent form, as well as be present at time of vaccination.

Appointments open on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

ADDITIONAL MOBILE VACCINATION SITES

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has opened the following state-operated, mobile vaccination sites for next week. Each site will provide walk-up service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until capacity is reached. Each site will administer up to 300 Pfizer-brand vaccines per day.

Friday, April 23 – Bravo Supermarket Oak Ridge, 4065 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809

Bravo Supermarket Oak Ridge, 4065 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809 Friday, April 23 – Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 4077 Prince Hall Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811

Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 4077 Prince Hall Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811 Friday, April 23 – El Presidente Supermarket Pine Hills, 2722 N Pine Hills Road, Orlando, FL 32808

El Presidente Supermarket Pine Hills, 2722 N Pine Hills Road, Orlando, FL 32808 Saturday, April 24 – Sunday April 25 – Trotter’s Park, 2701 Lee Road, Orlando, FL 32810

Trotter’s Park, 2701 Lee Road, Orlando, FL 32810 Sunday April 25 – Bravo Supermarket Curry Ford, 4520 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32812

Bravo Supermarket Curry Ford, 4520 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32812 Tuesday, April 27 – Camping World Stadium, Lot 10, Entrance at Anderson Street and Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805

Camping World Stadium, Lot 10, Entrance at Anderson Street and Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805 Tuesday, April 27 – Bravo Supermarket Semoran, 999 North Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32807

Bravo Supermarket Semoran, 999 North Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32807 Wednesday April 28 – Bravo Supermarket Narcoossee, 13024 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, FL 32832

Bravo Supermarket Narcoossee, 13024 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, FL 32832 Saturday, May 1 – Festival Park, 2911 East Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32803

For additional vaccine sites across the County, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

UPCOMING TOWN HALL ON VACCINE HEISTANCY

AdventHealth, in partnership with Orange County Government and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, is hosting a Town Hall to discuss vaccine hesitancy with community leaders. The Town Hall will take place on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. and you can view it live on Orange TV at ocfl.net/OTVLive.