Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix in March. Highlights this month include Ozark Season 3, On My Block Season 3, Feel Good, and Ugly Delicious.
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist
March 13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
March 23
Sol Levante
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked