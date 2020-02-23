Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix in March. Highlights this month include Ozark Season 3, On My Block Season 3, Feel Good, and Ugly Delicious.

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist

March 13

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite: Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom: Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The Letter for the King

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King

March 23

Sol Levante

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il processo

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked