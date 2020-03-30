From Netflix Many of us are going to be spending a lot more time at home in the coming weeks or even months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. So chances are, streaming services like Netflix will become an even bigger part of our lives than before. Luckily, Netflix continues to add new movies and TV shows to its lineup nearly every day. We’re taking a look at all the new titles coming to Netflix in April 2020.

There are plenty of ‘guilty pleasure’ shows to binge, including season 4 of Nailed It! as well as the French edition of the strategic reality show, The Circle Game. You can also catch up on past seasons of Community and The Last Kingdom.

On the movie side, some Oscar-winning films are on the way, including The Artist, Django Unchained and The Social Network.

Despicable Me and new installments in the Pokémon series are also being added for younger viewers.

Here are all the titles coming to Netflix in April:

Available April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling