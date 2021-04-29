New titles for May on HBO Max include Those Who Wish Me Dead, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, That Damn Michael Che, Legendary, The Crime of the Century, and many more.
Here everything coming to HBO Max in May 2021
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Gomorrah, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Oslo, Original Film Premiere (HBO)
May 1
- 17 Again, 2009
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
- Anaconda, 1997
- Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
- Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
- Barry Lyndon, 1975
- Black Hawk Down, 2001
- The Cable Guy, 1996
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
- Daddy Day Care, 2003
- Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
- Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Dirty Dozen, 1967
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
- Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
- Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
- Free Willy, 1993
- Frida, 2002 (HBO)
- Generation Por Que? (HBO)
- God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
- Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
- Happy Feet Two, 2011
- Happy Feet, 2006
- Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
- Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
- Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
- Igor, 2008 (HBO)
- Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
- The Interview, 2014
- Jackie Brown, 1997
- Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Michael, 1996 (HBO)
- Mortal Kombat, 1995
- Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
- Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
- Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
- Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
- Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
- Precious, 2009 (HBO)
- Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
- Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
- Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
- Rudy, 1993
- Rush Hour 2, 2001
- Rush Hour 3, 2007
- Rush Hour, 1998
- Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
- Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
- Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
- Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
- Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
- Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
- Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
- Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
- The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
- The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
- The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
- The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
- The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
- The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
- The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
- Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
- Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
- Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
- Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2
- Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3
- 300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
- Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6
- Hunger, 2008
- Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
- That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
- West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
May 7
- La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
May 8
- Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9
- Axios (HBO)
May 10
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Race for the White House, Season 2
- The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13
- Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
- Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
May 15
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
- The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19
- Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
- The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
- Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
- This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23
- In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25
- Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26
- Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30
- Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)