Looking forward to next month’s streaming? Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video.

This March, the streaming service offers the reality return of fashionistas Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum in Making the Cut — a competition show set to find and produce the next global clothing brand. For more TV, check out Patrick Melrose Season 1, Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, Luther Season 5, ZeroZeroZero, and The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team.

Prime Video is also streaming movies like Night of the Living Dead, Going the Distance, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and Man on a Ledge. Uncut Gems and Jumanji: The Next Level are available for purchase, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is available on Prime Video’s STARZ Channel.

Check out everything coming to Prime Video in March below.

Top Pick: Blow the Man Down

Amazon Studios’ Blow the Man Down has been earning praise at film festivals since early 2019. On March 20, the Maine-set thriller will finally release to wide audiences.

Starring Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, Margot Martindale, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Gayle Rankin, Annette O’Toole, and June Squibb, this murder story follows sisters Mary Beth (Saylor) and Priscilla Connolly (Lowe) as they attempt to cover-up a gruesome encounter with a dangerous predator.

How to watch: Blow the Man Down begins streaming Mar. 20 on Prime Video.

Movies

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (3/23)

Abduction (3/1)

Blow the Man Down (3/20)

Cantinflas (3/1)

Captive State (3/7) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (Showtime)

Charlie Says (3/6) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (Showtime)

Chilly Dogs (3/1)

Coraline (3/16) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (STARZ)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (3/1)

Deck The Halls (3/1)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (3/1)

Eyes Of An Angel (3/1)

Going The Distance (3/1)

Good Morning, Killer (3/1)

Henry’s Crime (3/1)

Hide (3/1)

Hornets Nest (3/1)

I See You (3/21)

Innocent (3/1)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (3/13)

Jumanji: The Next Level (3/3) – available for purchase

Kung Fu Panda (3/1)

Lady In A Cage (3/1)

Little Joe (3/10)

Man On A Ledge (3/1)

Night Of The Living Dead (3/1)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (3/1)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (3/27) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (STARZ)

Pet Sematary (3/19)

Richard The Lionheart (3/1)

Ricochet (3/1)

Route 9 (3/1)

Santee (3/30)

Show Dogs (3/8)

Silent Tongue (3/1)

Silent Witness (3/1)

Spinning Into Butter (3/1)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (3/1)

Tenderness (3/1)

The Cooler (3/1)

The Crazies (3/1)

The Descent (3/1)

The Descent: Part 2 (3/1)

The Skull (3/1)

Uncut Gems (2/25) – available for purchase

Wayne’s World 2 (3/1)

TV

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 (3/13)

Beecham House: Season 1 (3/6) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (PBS Masterpiece)

Black Monday: Season 1 (3/15) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (Showtime)

Death in Paradise: Season 9 (3/1) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (Britbox)

Hampstead (3/21) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (Showtime)

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A (3/13)

Luther: Season 5

Making the Cut: Season 1 (3/27)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1 (3/1)

Ruthless: Season 1 (3/19) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (BET+)

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 (3/11)

Westworld: Season 3 (3/15) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (HBO)

Xavier Riddle: Season 4 (3/6) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (PBS Kids)

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 (3/6)

Sports

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (3/5) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (PGA Tour Live)

THE PLAYERS Championship (3/12) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (PGA Tour Live)

Valspar Championship (3/19) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (PGA Tour Live)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (3/25) – available to stream on Prime Video Channels (PGA Tour Live)