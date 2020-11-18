Representatives from the Self-Help Center, judiciary, an attorney, and others will be on hand to answer questions through the Q & A feature towards the end of their presentation

From the Orange County Clerk of Courts

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell invites you to attend a special virtual edition of our Legal Matters Forum Series – Evictions Update During COVID-19.

This educational forum will give an update to the community about the evictions process during this difficult time where tenants and landlords are trying to make ends meet during COVID-19. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions through the Q & A feature towards the end of their presentation.

The forum will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Zoom platform.

During the forum, participants will hear critical information from the County Clerk’s office Self-Help Center and Family Manager Roberta Walton, a perspective from the bench on the Judiciary process, a legal perspective from an attorney with the Paul C. Perkins Bar Association, and the latest on the Orange County COVID-19 Evictions Diversion Program.

Legal Matters was created as a service to make legal information more easily accessible to the public. “These forums are one of the best ways to give our citizens more access to justice, and I know evictions is such a critical topic right now,” said Clerk Russell.

For more information, and to register for this legal forum, go to www.myorangeclerk.com.

COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program

In an effort to help curb the onslaught of possible evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners created the Orange County COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program. The $20 million program is funded by the Federal CARES Act monies allotted locally and the Florida Housing CARES Act – Coronavirus Relief Funds.

The income-based program assists Orange County’s most vulnerable tenants who are in imminent danger of eviction due to COVID-19 and provides the property owner with an alternative to eviction. The Program provides up to $4,000 in past due rent for landlords and tenants who meet the eligibility criteria.

This Program is a partnership with the Orange County Bar Association, Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida and other local legal assistance nonprofit agencies. The Orange County Bar Association will administer the program and process all applications. Orange County Government will provide final review of applications, and the Orange County Comptroller will provide payment directly to the landlords.

The pre-screening form for eligible tenants as well as full applications for landlords are now available. The tenant or landlord can initiate the application process; however, both must agree to participate. If you are not eligible for the program, we encourage you to contact Heart of Florida United Way 2-1-1 for a list of local programs available to assist residents.

This is not a rental assistance program, or a resource for mortgage relief. Homeowners with Federal or Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) backed mortgages can learn about forbearance or mortgage relief by visiting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

To apply, please visit the Orange County Eviction Diversion program application portal.

For more information on housing and utility assistance, please visit our Resident Resources webpage.