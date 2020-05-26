From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka will be offering a modified small group summer camp at the Fran Carlton Center. Camp will be offered June 15 to August 7, 2020.

Online only registration will begin on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 8 AM, and will remain open until spots are filled.

Summer Camp Information and Registration Page

Camp Details

Monday through Friday

June 15 through August 7, 2020

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

at the Fran Carlton Center (11 N. Forest Avenue, Apopka, FL)

There will be no camp on July 3, 2020 in observance of Independence Day.

Camp Ages and Resident Status

Camp is for children currently in First through Fifth grade. (Must have completed Kindergarten, entering 1st grade through 5th grade)

Campers must have an Apopka address.

Camp Rates

City of Apopka Residents, $80 per week

Week of June 29, $64 for the week (No camp July 3, 2020)

About the 2020 Camp

This year campers can expect to enjoy a wet and wonderful Florida Summer! Whether cooking, playing a game of kickball, or creating a beautiful craft your child is sure to have fun! While they do spend time inside each day, this is an active outdoor based camp. Personal electronics (including cell phones) are discouraged.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day (week 1 to 8) by the Orange County lunch program. You may also pack a lunch from home or snack if you choose to. Kona Ice will visit the camp on Mondays, additional fee applies, please send you child with $3 to $5 for Kona Ice.

Health and Safety Information

In accordance with the CDC guidelines and social distancing, this year camp will not include any field trips.

To ensure a safe environment for campers and staff, the City of Apopka will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Florida Department of Children and Families recommendations and regulations, which includes limiting the capacity of our summer camps.

To accommodate social distancing requirements children will be in groups of no more than 9 assigned to a camp counselor. Total camp enrollment will not exceed 45 campers each week. Camp groups will remain separate throughout the day.

Access to the facility will be limited to campers and staff assigned to the location. Staff and campers will be screened with a contactless thermometer before they enter the facility each day.

Staff will disinfect common areas and frequently touched surfaces throughout the day. At the end of each day, staff will deep clean all areas in preparation for the following day.