Apopka's Splash Pad - PT/Seasonal opening for Splash Pad Attendant

Part Time & Seasonal Postings

PT – Cashier/Customer Service Clerk – Finance/Utility Billing

Posted March 2, 2021 2:45 PM | Closes April 30, 2021 5:00 PMDEPARTMENT: Finance/Utility Billing FLSA: Non-exempt Part Time position 25 hours a week Monday through Friday from 9:00am – 2:00pm SUMMARY:… Full Description

PT Museum Attendant – Recreation

Posted March 8, 2021 5:15 PM | Closes April 9, 2021 5:00 PMThis is a regular part-time position. The schedule, subject to change, is: Wednesday – Friday, 12:30pm – 5:30pm and Saturdays, 8:00am – 1:00pm. T… Full Description

PT School Crossing Guard (Police Department)

Posted July 21, 2020 1:12 PM | Open Until FilledThis position requires the performance of traffic safety work at designated school crossing areas. Work is performed under the general supervision of the patrol supervisor. Full Description

PT/Seasonal – Splash Pad Attendant – Recreation

Posted February 12, 2021 | Closes April 12, 2021 5:00 PMThe Splash Park attendant is responsible for monitoring the patrons’ attendance & use of the Splash Park and the adjacent restrooms during Splash Park hours of… Full Description

Seasonal – Day Camp Coordinator – Recreation

Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE Responsible for coordination and supervision of Summer Camp program, staff and participants in Summer Camp for children in 1 st – 5 th Grades…. Full Description

Seasonal – Day Camp Counselor – Recreation

Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE Prepares, organizes, implements, manages and monitors recreational and athletics events using a prepared program guide and general instructions…. Full Description

Seasonal Summer Camp Bus Operator – Recreation

Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE The summer camp bus driver will safely transport campers to and from camp and various events. Supervises and assists passengers in getting on and off bus… Full Description

Seasonal Summer Camp Group Leader – Recreation

Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE The Summer Camp Leader is responsible for creating an inviting, stimulating, and safe summer camp environment by preparing, organizing and implementing… Full Description

