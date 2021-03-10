From the City of Apopka
The City of Apopka Recreation Department has several job openings, including full time, part time, and seasonal positions available for Summer 2021, including for
- Day Camp Coordinator
- Day Camp Counselor
- Splash Pad Attendant
- Summer Camp Bus Operator
- Summer Camp Group Leader
The list below gives the current postings, and you can also visit the City’s Job Opportunities page for qualifications and more information on how to apply.
Full Time Postings
Civil Engineer – Public Services
Posted February 25, 2021 1:30 PM | Closes April 30, 2021 5:00 PMThis position is responsible for professional work in planning, designing, budgeting, organizing, and directing municipal engineering and construction projects executed or… Full Description
Firefighter First Class – Fire Department
Posted December 22, 2020 10:00 AM | Closes March 15, 2021 5:00 PMThe purpose of this position is to perform specialized work as an individual or team member in Fire Suppression, Emergency Medical Services, and Fire Prevention activities…. Full Description
Meter Service Worker (Utility Billing)
Posted March 2, 2021 3:00 PM | Open Until FilledThe Meter Service Worker is responsible for the maintenance and repair of water meters for the Utility Billing Division of the City of Apopka. The position performs a variety… Full Description
Multiple Code Building Inspector (Community Dev. Dept.)
Posted December 23, 2020 11:00 AM | Open Until FilledPerforms construction inspections on development projects and buildings in accordance with relevant State and local codes, standards, approved plans and manufacturer… Full Description
Parks Landscape Foreman – Recreation
Posted February 19, 2021 10:15 AM | Closes March 29, 2021 5:00 PMWorking position in the maintenance of City parks and facilities. Duties include a variety of semi-skilled, skilled, technical maintenance, professional and administrative… Full Description
Parks Worker – Northwest Recreation Complex
Posted February 19, 2021 11:00 AM | Closes March 31, 2021 5:00 PMPerforms tasks in the care, maintenance, supervision of facilities including, but not limited to ball field care, set-up/break down for recreation programs and events, and… Full Description
Police Officer (Police Department)
Posted May 4, 2020 | Open Until FilledROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES This position requires the performance of a wide range of general law enforcement duties, including the prevention, detection and investigation… Full Description
Recreation Leader I (Recreation Department)
Posted March 8, 2021 2:30 PM | Open Until FilledAssists with the organization, promotion and implementation of routine recreational and educational activities, including sports league activities for soccer, flag football… Full Description
Part Time & Seasonal Postings
PT – Cashier/Customer Service Clerk – Finance/Utility Billing
Posted March 2, 2021 2:45 PM | Closes April 30, 2021 5:00 PMDEPARTMENT: Finance/Utility Billing FLSA: Non-exempt Part Time position 25 hours a week Monday through Friday from 9:00am – 2:00pm SUMMARY:… Full Description
PT Museum Attendant – Recreation
Posted March 8, 2021 5:15 PM | Closes April 9, 2021 5:00 PMThis is a regular part-time position. The schedule, subject to change, is: Wednesday – Friday, 12:30pm – 5:30pm and Saturdays, 8:00am – 1:00pm. T… Full Description
PT School Crossing Guard (Police Department)
Posted July 21, 2020 1:12 PM | Open Until FilledThis position requires the performance of traffic safety work at designated school crossing areas. Work is performed under the general supervision of the patrol supervisor. Full Description
PT/Seasonal – Splash Pad Attendant – Recreation
Posted February 12, 2021 | Closes April 12, 2021 5:00 PMThe Splash Park attendant is responsible for monitoring the patrons’ attendance & use of the Splash Park and the adjacent restrooms during Splash Park hours of… Full Description
Seasonal – Day Camp Coordinator – Recreation
Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE Responsible for coordination and supervision of Summer Camp program, staff and participants in Summer Camp for children in 1 st – 5 th Grades…. Full Description
Seasonal – Day Camp Counselor – Recreation
Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE Prepares, organizes, implements, manages and monitors recreational and athletics events using a prepared program guide and general instructions…. Full Description
Seasonal Summer Camp Bus Operator – Recreation
Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE The summer camp bus driver will safely transport campers to and from camp and various events. Supervises and assists passengers in getting on and off bus… Full Description
Seasonal Summer Camp Group Leader – Recreation
Posted February 10, 2021 8:00 AM | Closes April 14, 2021 5:00 PMWORK OBJECTIVE The Summer Camp Leader is responsible for creating an inviting, stimulating, and safe summer camp environment by preparing, organizing and implementing… Full Description