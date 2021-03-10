From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka Recreation Department has several job openings, including full time, part time, and seasonal positions available for Summer 2021, including for

Day Camp Coordinator

Day Camp Counselor

Splash Pad Attendant

Summer Camp Bus Operator

Summer Camp Group Leader

The list below gives the current postings, and you can also visit the City’s Job Opportunities page for qualifications and more information on how to apply.

Full Time Postings

