Governor DeSantis issued an Executive Order for the entire state that started April 2, 2020, and will run for 30 days. Everyone is to stay home unless they are running essential errands or are employed in essential services. Those individuals running essential errands must practice social distancing. Those businesses deemed essential services must practice social distancing.
Essential errands include: grocery stores, banks, doctors, pharmacies, vets, food take-out, caring for a loved one, church service (ten or less inside), recreational activities to name a few.
Essential businesses include: government facilities, healthcare, financial, transportation systems, communications, critical manufacturing, commercial facilities, food and agriculture to name a few.
The Executive Order is extensive. To see specifics, please visit the Governor’s website PDF Download . PDF Download
Executive Order for Orange County:
Orange County Emergency Executive Order Number 2020-04 and 2020-05 were issued for Orange County, Florida.
This Emergency Executive Order is effective from March 26, 2020, at 11:00 PM to April 9, 2020, at 11:00 PM.
Here are some highlights from this order (For a complete list visit the Orange County Government page):
You Can:
- Go to the grocery store or pharmacy to purchase food and essential items
- Visit health or veterinary care professionals (Contact first)
- Pick up food from restaurant or facility that prepares food
- Care for a family member or loved ones
- Fill up at gas stations
- Engage in outdoor activities
You Cannot:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Visit amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, public pools, zoos, museums, arcades, movie theaters, country clubs, social clubs, playgrounds, bowling alleys
- Go out between the hours of 11 PM and 5 AM
If you have any questions about this please email Mayor Nelson at bnelson@apopka.net or call the Mayor’s Office at 407-703-1601.
Stay at Home Order Helpful Links:
City Specific Measures:
- Utility Billing Office is closed to walk-ins.
- Canceling all fingerprint services through our Police Department for the foreseeable future
- Stopping all Fire Department and Police Department community-relation events until further notice
- Encouraging customers to apply for permits over the phone, email or online.
- Streaming Council meetings on our YouTube Channel.
- Refund deposits for organizations or individuals that have rented our City facilities for events.
- Postponing large City-sponsored events (See list below).
- Closing the museum and having that part-time employee sanitize common areas
- Moving our School Resource Officers to police routes while the schools are closed
- Making sure all First Responders are trained in proper procedures for handling COVID-19 calls
- All Fire Department staff are evaluated and monitored for any symptoms prior to entering nursing homes
- City Parks remain open from dawn to dusk for passive use during the current health situation. (Please comply with the current social distancing guidelines by not congregating in groups and maintaining six feet of separation from others.)
General Guidelines:
- Adhering to the 11:00 PM curfew
- Limiting gatherings of more than 10 people where possible
- Practicing social distancing
Closure and Postponed Events in the City of Apopka
Temporary closures:
- All Senior Programs
- Little League
- Soccer
- Softball
Postponed:
- 59th Annual Art and Foliage Festival
- Apopka Farmers Market
- Apopka Proud Concert
- Apopka Proud BBQ Event
- Apopka Easter Egg Hunt
- Friday Night Music Concert Series
- Public Safety Day 2020
- Apopka Hometown Concert 2020
- Cookies and Milk with a Cop
- Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
Check back for continued updates on all City-sponsored events.
Throughout the City of Apopka
The City of Apopka is closely following updates from the Florida Department of Health and the CDC regarding COVID-19. It is important for the health of the community to prevent the spread of viruses.
What is COVID-19?
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person.
What are the symptoms?
Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
How can I protect myself?
The best measure is to minimize the potential of virus exposure. Residents can help to prevent contraction of germs by following these simple steps each day at home and work:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before eating, after the use of the restroom, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick to diminish the chance of spreading infection.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your elbow.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces around your home or office (tables, counter tops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water.
- If you are sick, get medical care. If you are concerned that you may have coronavirus (COVID-19) or may have come in contact with someone who you suspect to have it, contact your health care provider immediately.