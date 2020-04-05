Governor DeSantis issued an Executive Order for the entire state that started April 2, 2020, and will run for 30 days. Everyone is to stay home unless they are running essential errands or are employed in essential services. Those individuals running essential errands must practice social distancing. Those businesses deemed essential services must practice social distancing.

Essential errands include: grocery stores, banks, doctors, pharmacies, vets, food take-out, caring for a loved one, church service (ten or less inside), recreational activities to name a few.

Essential businesses include: government facilities, healthcare, financial, transportation systems, communications, critical manufacturing, commercial facilities, food and agriculture to name a few.

The Executive Order is extensive. To see specifics, please visit the Governor’s website PDF Download . PDF Download