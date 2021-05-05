From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka is hosting a free Vendor Community Workshop for vendors interested in learning about the bid process and requirements for doing business with the City of Apopka. Hear from the City, ProcureNow, and community partners about vendor opportunities.

The workshop will take place on June 3, 2021 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Apopka Community Center/VFW, located at 519 South Central Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703.

Be sure to bring your own mobile device to this event.

Whether you have bid with the City before or this is your first time, this workshop will cover everything you need to know about doing business with the City. Hear from ProcureNow and other community partners about vendor opportunities.

At this Workshop you’ll learn:

Bid Submittal Process

Grant Programs

Community Development Block Grant ( CDBG )

Partnerships and Programs Solar & Energy Loan Fund ( SELF )

ProcureNow Registration

Please register for this free event by June 1, 2021.

Please Note: The City is transitioning its electronic bidding platform to ProcureNow. This new e-Procurement Portal provides current bid information, including automated bid solicitation notifications at no charge to the vendor. Visit their City Bids page to learn more about this transition.

ProcureNow

The City of Apopka is transitioning to a full automated web-based electronic bidding and vendor management system called ProcureNow. ProcureNow will streamline the bid submittal process for vendors by reducing the amount of time it takes for staff to create, post, and evaluate each bid.

The new ProcureNow e-Procurement Portal will allow prospective Vendors and Suppliers the ability to:

Electronically submit bids in one place and eliminate the submission of paper proposals.

Receive notifications of future bid opportunities by selecting the “Subscribe” button (after account creation).

Receive timely support for bid questions.

Submit questions and receive answers online regarding open bid opportunities.

Track updates to existing bids by clicking the “Follow” button. This will allow all interested bidders to receive amendments and addenda automatically.

Use a vendor guided process of responding electronically to bids to ensure your bids have been accurately completed.

View bid opportunities issued by the City of Apopka in one location.

You may subscribe to their bids by navigating here and clicking the “Subscribe” button. ProcureNow will also be sending email notifications to register and activate new accounts. For more information about how to register, please see the help links below.

The City is excited to announce their transition and look forward to receiving your bids!

Helpful links:

Visit The City of Apopka website to learn more about this event.