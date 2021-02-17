Program aims to offer young adults access to college experiences, training opportunities, and paid Internships
From the City of Apopka
The City of Apopka, Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, and CareerSource Central Florida are teaming up once again to provide local students with unique opportunities.
Apopka Youth Works introduces Apopka area high schoolers to the world of employment. Aimed at helping young adults train and achieve meaningful careers through talent solutions that ignite potential, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth Program is the perfect opportunity for students ages 15 to 19.
Explore
Campus tours, classroom learning and hands-on projects
- For young adults ages 15-19
- Duration: 4-5 weeks
- The Explore Track helps demystify college and enables prospective students to tour Valencia College and Orange Technical College while exploring career options in their field of interest. Students gain exposure to multiple career pathways in high-growth industries while participating in four weeks of classroom training and hands-on projects.
Experience
Paid internship, working 30 hours per week
- For young adults ages 16-19
- Duration: Up to 6 weeks
- The Experience Track provides students with a paid internship of up to five weeks in high-demand fields while gaining hands-on experience. Students receive training and mentorship from seasoned professionals and learn about team building, financial literacy, work readiness, and more.
Accelerate
Specialized training in various high-demand skills
- For young adults ages 16-19
- Duration: 4-5 weeks
- The Accelerate Track offers students and aspiring young professionals the ability to gain industry experience and build a professional resume in four weeks. Through specialized training and exposure to certification programs in high-demand industries under the instruction of qualified professionals, students earn stipends for industry certifications and technical milestones. This year’s programs include coding, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, culinary, construction, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
Whether a student is deciding which college to attend or which career path to pursue, this program will help. This summer, students will be able to explore the possibilities with professional internships, college campus tours, and career training. They can even earn wages or incentives while investing in themselves and their future.
Visit CareerSource Central Florida Summer Youth Program to apply. Please use the referral code “AYW2021” if you’re an Apopka student.