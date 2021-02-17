Program aims to offer young adults access to college experiences, training opportunities, and paid Internships

From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka, Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, and CareerSource Central Florida are teaming up once again to provide local students with unique opportunities.

Apopka Youth Works introduces Apopka area high schoolers to the world of employment. Aimed at helping young adults train and achieve meaningful careers through talent solutions that ignite potential, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth Program is the perfect opportunity for students ages 15 to 19.

“Each year, we look forward to hosting our Summer Youth Program, aimed at connecting young adults to valuable experiences ranging from paid internships and specialized training to college campus tours and hands-on projects – all while earning wages and incentives during the summer,” said Mimi Coenen, Chief Operating Officer, CareerSource Central Florida. “Together, with our education partners and local businesses, we provide young adults with meaningful opportunities to help them achieve a bright and prosperous future.”

This year’s Summer Youth Program readiness tracks offers a hybrid of virtual and in-person activities designed for students and young professionals who are beginning their college and career journeys. Each program features exclusive access to complimentary resources and customized career support.

Explore Campus tours, classroom learning and hands-on projects For young adults ages 15-19

Duration: 4-5 weeks

The Explore Track helps demystify college and enables prospective students to tour Valencia College and Orange Technical College while exploring career options in their field of interest. Students gain exposure to multiple career pathways in high-growth industries while participating in four weeks of classroom training and hands-on projects.

Experience Paid internship, working 30 hours per week For young adults ages 16-19

Duration: Up to 6 weeks

The Experience Track provides students with a paid internship of up to five weeks in high-demand fields while gaining hands-on experience. Students receive training and mentorship from seasoned professionals and learn about team building, financial literacy, work readiness, and more.

Accelerate Specialized training in various high-demand skills For young adults ages 16-19

Duration: 4-5 weeks

The Accelerate Track offers students and aspiring young professionals the ability to gain industry experience and build a professional resume in four weeks. Through specialized training and exposure to certification programs in high-demand industries under the instruction of qualified professionals, students earn stipends for industry certifications and technical milestones. This year’s programs include coding, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, culinary, construction, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Whether a student is deciding which college to attend or which career path to pursue, this program will help. This summer, students will be able to explore the possibilities with professional internships, college campus tours, and career training. They can even earn wages or incentives while investing in themselves and their future.

Visit CareerSource Central Florida Summer Youth Program to apply. Please use the referral code “AYW2021” if you’re an Apopka student.