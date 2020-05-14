Update as of May 14, 2020

From the City of Apopka Newsroom

Due to the recent change in guidance from the FDA concerning a previously issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for all antibody testing, there is currently a limited availability of test kits nationwide.

It is now recommended that all antibody tests be independently validated by the FDA to receive an individual Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Due to these unforeseen circumstances the City of Apopka will not be holding COVID-19 antibody testing until further notice. Please continue to check our website as further testing information will be coming out as kits become available.